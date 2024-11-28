AR Rahman Addresses Depression and Mental Health at IFFI 2024 After Separation Announcement

Goa: Renowned music composer AR Rahman made his first public appearance at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) following the announcement of his separation from his wife of 29 years, Saira Banu. In his heartfelt speech, the Oscar-winning musician shared his thoughts on depression, mental health, and the importance of finding purpose in life.

Rahman attributed the growing prevalence of depression to a pervasive ‘void’ that many people feel in their lives. “Now we all have mental health issues, depression. There is a void in all of us. That void can be filled by storytellers, philosophy, or entertainment that heals, rather than catering to carnal needs like violence and sex,” Rahman said.

The 57-year-old composer encouraged individuals to seek healing through creative pursuits like reading, writing, and listening to music. He stressed that focusing on positive, meaningful activities could help alleviate feelings of incompleteness and despair.

Rahman’s Personal Battle with Mental Health

Rahman also reflected on his struggles with suicidal thoughts during his youth, revealing how his mother’s advice changed his outlook on life. “When I had suicidal thoughts, my mother told me, ‘When you live for others, you won’t get these thoughts.’ That’s one of the most beautiful pieces of advice I’ve ever received,” he shared. Rahman explained that acts of kindness, whether as simple as sharing a smile or helping someone in need, gave his life a deeper meaning and helped him overcome mental health challenges.

Responding to Speculation About His Separation

Addressing rumors surrounding his separation, Rahman issued a warning to those attempting to slander him or his family. He clarified that the decision to separate was mutual and made with respect and love.

Inspiring Words at Oxford Union

Earlier this year, Rahman had spoken at the Oxford Union, where he emphasized the importance of living selflessly. He advised students to find purpose in bringing small, meaningful changes to others’ lives, a philosophy he continues to live by.

A Message of Healing

Rahman’s candid conversation at IFFI 2024 resonated with many, shedding light on the importance of addressing mental health issues and finding solace in creative and purposeful endeavors. His personal journey and words of encouragement continue to inspire fans and followers around the globe.