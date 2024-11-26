Akhil Akkineni Gets Engaged to Zainab Ravdjee in a Private Ceremony

Hyderabad: Actor Akhil Akkineni, the son of popular Telugu film star Nagarjuna, has officially gotten engaged to his girlfriend, Zainab Ravdjee, in a private ceremony held on Tuesday. The exciting news was shared by Akhil’s father, Nagarjuna, via a post on X (formerly Twitter), where he expressed his happiness over the engagement.

Nagarjuna shared a photograph of the couple, expressing joy and excitement over the union. In his heartfelt message, he wrote, “We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8, to our daughter-in-law-to-be Zainab Ravdjee! We couldn’t be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us to congratulate the young couple and wish them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and your countless blessings.”

This marks a significant moment in Akhil’s personal life as he embarks on a new chapter with Zainab, who is said to be a close companion of the actor. The couple had kept their relationship largely private until the engagement announcement.

Akhil had previously been engaged to Hyderabad-based fashion designer Shriya Bhupal in 2017, but the couple parted ways, with the reasons behind the breakup remaining private.

In other family news, Akhil’s elder brother, Naga Chaitanya, who recently went through a highly publicized separation from actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2020, is set to marry actress Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4, further adding to the Akkineni family’s joyous celebrations.

On the professional front, Akhil Akkineni was last seen in the action-packed film Agent, directed by Surender Reddy. He is currently preparing for his next project, Hastaara Vedavidhyam, which has garnered significant attention from fans and critics alike.

The engagement marks a happy milestone in Akhil’s life, with fans and well-wishers sending their congratulations and blessings for the couple’s future.