Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s City Ahead of “Chhaava” Promotions

Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal has embarked on the promotional journey for his upcoming film “Chhaava” with a spiritual touch, seeking blessings at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s city.

The actor visited the Shri Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where he invoked Lord Shiva’s blessings before starting his Pan-India promotional tour for the film, which is set to release on February 14.

A Spiritual Start to the Promotions

In the photos and videos shared from his visit, Vicky is seen performing a traditional pooja at the Shri Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga. Dressed in a simple maroon kurta and white pants, he followed the rituals under the guidance of the pandit, paying homage to Lord Shiva.

“Chhaava” and the Upcoming Track

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, stars Vicky Kaushal in the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai. Ahead of the release, the makers unveiled “Aaya Re Toofan,” the second track from the historical epic.

The electrifying anthem, composed and sung by Academy Award-winning A.R. Rahman, was launched in Sambhajinagar by Vicky Kaushal and director Laxman Utekar in front of a large crowd of fans and media.

Vicky Kaushal’s Thoughts on the Anthem

Vicky shared his excitement about the song, saying, “‘Aaya Re Toofan’ is a primal force of nature. Every single person on the set poured their heart, blood, and sweat into honouring the sacred legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. This wasn’t just a song for us; it was a responsibility, a calling.”

He added, “I’m honoured that the legendary A.R. Rahman sir has powered this anthem with his mesmerising composition and mighty voice, invoking an era of unmatched bravery. Launching it in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a land that carries the weight of his name and his sacrifice, feels like destiny bringing everything full circle.”

Release Details

Along with Akshaye Khanna, Chhaava is set to release on February 14, promising a powerful cinematic experience.