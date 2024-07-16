Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk enjoy metro ride during ‘Bad Newz’ promotions in Delhi

New Delhi: A metro ride and famous Moolchand paranthas, actors Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk packed a lot in their short trip to Delhi for the promotions of their upcoming film “Bad Newz”.

In the photographs and videos, some shared by actors on their respective Instagram handles, others by fans, the trio can be seen grooving to “Mere mehboob…”, the Shah Rukh Khan-Juhi Chawla-Sonali Bendre song, which has been recreated for the new film.

The trio took a ride on the metro train where they were spotted discussing the route on the metro map before they joined the crowd in a mall for a musical performance. They also lined up for the paranthas that they later had in their car.

In a post on Instagram, Kaushal shared glimpses from his Delhi trip and thanked fans.

“Delhi. Aapke pyaar aur paratho ne toh swaad dila diya… Shukriya, meherbaani, karam! See you on 19th July in theatres near you… Ab aapko entertain karne ka promise humaara! ‘#BadNewz’.”

Directed by Anand Tiwari, “Bad Newz” is slated to release on July 19. It is produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar. The upcoming comedy also features Neha Dhupia in a pivotal role.