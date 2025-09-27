Video: Hyderabad Floods: Musi River Swells, Submerging Homes in Chaderghat

HYDERABAD: Thousands of families have been evacuated from their homes in Chaderghat and surrounding areas after the Musi River overflowed its banks overnight on September 26-27. The severe flooding was triggered by the release of approximately 35,000 cusecs of water from the Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar reservoirs, submerging several low-lying residential colonies.

The sudden rise in water levels inundated neighborhoods including Moosa Nagar, Shankar Nagar, Vinayak Vidhi, Kamal Nagar, and Rasoolpura. Residents reported that water entered their homes rapidly, giving them little time to save their belongings. Many of those affected are daily wage laborers who have lost both their homes and their means of livelihood.

Mass Evacuations and Relief Operations Underway

Joint teams from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other disaster response units have launched extensive rescue and relief operations. Over 1,200 families have been moved to safer locations.

Shankar Nagar: Around 450-500 residents were shifted to a temporary shelter at Shahzade Masjid.

Around 450-500 residents were shifted to a temporary shelter at Shahzade Masjid. Moosa Nagar: 150 residents were provided shelter in two community halls.

150 residents were provided shelter in two community halls. Durga Nagar & Ambedkar Nagar: 45 families near the Moosarambagh bridge were moved to Lanka Government High School.

45 families near the Moosarambagh bridge were moved to Lanka Government High School. Krishna Nagar: 32 residents have been accommodated at a local community hall.

32 residents have been accommodated at a local community hall. Bhu Lakshmi Temple Area: 55 people were taken to the Gode-ki-Khabar GHMC Community Hall.

Malakpet MLA Ahmed Balala was seen inspecting the arrangements at the relief camps, where authorities are providing temporary shelter, food, and medical assistance.

Infrastructure Damage and Traffic Disruptions

The floodwaters have caused significant damage to public infrastructure. The under-construction high-level bridge at Moosarambagh sustained serious damage, with centering materials washed away and iron rods bent. Residents have expressed concerns about the structural integrity of the bridge.

Major traffic disruptions have been reported across the city due to the flooding:

The Chaderghat causeway is completely submerged and closed to traffic.

is completely submerged and closed to traffic. The Moosarambagh bridge has been shut down, with traffic diverted.

has been shut down, with traffic diverted. Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued advisories and suggested alternative routes to manage the congestion.

Government Response and Historical Context

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is personally monitoring the situation and has directed officials to ensure zero casualties. The Chief Minister’s Office confirmed that no deaths have been reported in connection with the floods.

Meanwhile, BRS leader Harish Rao criticized the government’s preparedness, calling the situation a result of “criminal negligence” and a failure in planning and coordination between departments.

Locals have compared the current situation to severe floods seen in previous decades, noting it as the worst flooding in the area in nearly 40 years. The event recalls the Great Musi Flood of 1908, a catastrophic event in Hyderabad’s history. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heavy rainfall, suggesting that challenging conditions may persist.