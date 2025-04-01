VIDEO: Pakistan Was Crying About Virat Kohli’s Retirement, But the King Responded with Such Pain That Silence Fell

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has been on the radar of fans for years, with his incredible performances across all formats of the game. Having achieved almost everything as a batsman, Kohli’s career is now defined by his pursuit of two prestigious ICC trophies.

In 2024, he led India to a T20 World Cup victory, and just last month, he played a key role in India’s win in the Champions Trophy 2025. However, Kohli’s biggest mission yet remains unaccomplished, and the cricketer has now revealed his next big step.

Also Read: Bangladesh: Several injured, vehicles torched in clash between BNP and Jamaat

Retirement Rumors Sparked Before Champions Trophy Final

Before the final of the Champions Trophy 2025, there were ongoing speculations about the retirement of Virat Kohli and his long-time teammate Rohit Sharma. Following their victorious performance in the tournament, Rohit Sharma dismissed any rumors regarding his retirement. Now, Virat Kohli has addressed these rumors and revealed his focus for the future.

A viral video on social media shows Kohli talking about his next goal, and it’s clear that he isn’t thinking about retirement just yet.

VIRAT KOHLI AT THE 2027 WORLD CUP.



– Kohli confirms World Cup as his next big step. 🐐🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/SJExtQIHtk — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 1, 2025

Kohli’s Next Big Goal: ICC World Cup Victory

While there were doubts about whether Kohli and Rohit would participate in the next ICC ODI World Cup, Kohli has made it clear that his primary mission is to win the World Cup. In an interview, Kohli shared his determination to achieve this ultimate cricketing goal. His announcement has created a stir, with fans excited to see what this legendary batsman has in store for the Indian team in the coming years.

India’s Near Miss in the 2023 World Cup

In 2023, India fell just short of winning the ICC ODI World Cup, losing to Australia in the final. Despite this heartbreaking loss, the Indian team bounced back with victories in the T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025. The Indian team will now look to Kohli’s leadership and performance to bring home the coveted World Cup trophy in the next edition.

Will Kohli’s Decision to Pursue World Cup Glory Pay Off?

With Kohli’s new commitment to win the World Cup, fans are eager to see whether he will stay true to this goal. After such a narrow defeat in the 2023 World Cup final, Kohli’s next steps will be pivotal in determining his legacy in Indian cricket. Fans around the world are waiting to see if the legendary batsman can achieve his dream of leading India to a World Cup victory.

As Kohli embarks on this new mission, all eyes will be on him to see if he can guide the Indian team to victory and cement his place as one of cricket’s greatest players.