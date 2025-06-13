Vijaya Dairy Explosion at Tarnaka: Four Workers Seriously Injured

In a shocking incident, a massive explosion occurred at the Vijaya Dairy located in Tarnaka, Hyderabad, leaving four workers seriously injured. The blast reportedly originated from a machine used to prepare almond milk, causing widespread panic at the site.

Almond Milk Machine Explodes with Loud Noise

The explosion happened when the almond milk manufacturing machine suddenly burst with a loud sound. The force of the blast was so intense that it caused significant injuries to the workers present near the machine. The loud noise also alerted people in the surrounding area.

Also Read: TG News: Telangana Increases Registration Market Values!

Four Workers Injured, One in Critical Condition

Following the incident, four injured workers were immediately rushed to Gandhi Hospital for medical treatment. Hospital authorities have confirmed that one of the injured workers is currently in critical condition. The prompt medical response likely prevented further casualties.

Police Reach Spot, Begin Investigation

Upon receiving the alert, local police arrived quickly at the scene. A case has been registered, and a detailed investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the explosion. Preliminary inquiries are underway to identify if any technical failure or negligence led to the mishap.

Narrow Escape for Other Workers

Fortunately, the explosion occurred during lunchtime, when many workers were away for their meal break. Authorities believe that the timing of the blast may have prevented a higher number of injuries or potential fatalities.

Panic and Chaos at the Factory

Eyewitnesses reported that workers ran out of the factory in fear as the explosion shook the premises. The sudden blast caused panic not only among the factory employees but also in the surrounding area.