Villages Below Komaram Bheem Dam Worried About Safety Risks

Residents living downstream of the Komaram Bheem irrigation project in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, Telangana, have raised serious concerns about the poor safety measures around the reservoir, especially during the ongoing monsoon season. Cracks have reportedly developed on a portion of the bund, but no major repair work has been undertaken so far.

Central Water Commission Advises Restricting Reservoir Water to 6 TMC ft

About a month and a half ago, officials from the Central Water Commission (CWC) and the Dam Safety Authority conducted a thorough safety inspection. They recommended restricting the reservoir’s water storage to 6 TMC ft, significantly below its full capacity of 10.6 TMC ft, to prevent undue pressure on the bund and avoid potential disasters during heavy rains.

Fear of Sudden Floodwater Release Among Downstream Villages

The reservoir releases water into the Peddavagu stream, flowing through several villages in the Sirpur (T) Assembly Constituency. Locals fear that sudden floodwater discharge without warning could endanger lives. This fear is rooted in a tragic 2012 incident when four students drowned due to an unexpected water release from the project during heavy rains.

Historical Incident Highlights Lack of Early Warning Systems

On July 24, 2012, four SSC students from Nazrulnagar village drowned after being swept away in Peddavagu near Namanagar, caused by a sudden release of water from the Komaram Bheem Project. At the time, no warning system was in place, underscoring the urgent need for improved safety protocols.

Cracks from 2022 Monsoon Still Unrepaired; Only Temporary Measures Taken

Despite cracks developing on the spillway’s right side during the 2022 monsoon rains, officials have only covered these areas with tarpaulin sheets instead of conducting proper repairs. This temporary fix has increased anxiety among villagers about the reservoir’s safety during heavy inflows.

Irrigation Department Takes Precautionary Steps Ahead of Monsoon

The irrigation department is reportedly maintaining water levels below the maximum capacity to protect the bund. Executive Engineer Jadhav Gunawanth Rao confirmed that the project currently holds approximately 4.7 TMC ft of water. The department has installed a siren warning system, tested gates, and maintained machinery to improve safety measures.

Project’s Irrigation Potential Remains Underutilized

The Komaram Bheem Project was designed to irrigate over 65,000 acres across right and left canals, but only about 1,000 acres currently benefit due to incomplete canal construction and pending forest clearances. The project cost is estimated at ₹367 crore.

Final Safety Report Awaited with Further Recommendations

A detailed safety report from the inspection teams is expected next month, which may include additional remedial measures to enhance the project’s safety and operational capacity.

Community Demands Urgent Repairs and Better Warning Systems

With the monsoon in full swing, residents downstream demand urgent action to repair the bund and implement robust warning systems to prevent any flood-related tragedies. Continuous monitoring and proactive management are vital to ensure the safety of both the irrigation infrastructure and the communities living nearby.