Viral: Woman Suffers from Stomach Pain for 17 Years, X-Ray Reveals Shocking Truth

Uttar Pradesh: In a shocking turn of events, Arvind Kumar Pandey, the husband of Sandhya Pandey, has lodged a formal complaint with the police against Dr. Pushpa Jaiswal, holding her responsible for his wife’s prolonged health complications stemming from a surgery performed 17 years ago.

According to Arvind, his wife underwent a cesarean section performed by Dr. Pushpa Jaiswal nearly two decades ago. The recent medical reports have now revealed alleged negligence during that surgery, prompting the family to seek legal action.

Family Demands Thorough Investigation

Arvind Kumar Pandey, in his statement, urged the police to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter. He alleged that Dr. Jaiswal should be held fully accountable for the health issues his wife has been facing for years.

“We have suffered silently for 17 years without knowing the real cause of my wife’s condition. Now that we have the evidence, we want justice,” Arvind said.

Police Initiates Inquiry into the Case

Following the complaint, local police have confirmed that an official inquiry has been launched to verify the claims and medical history. Authorities stated that further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

This incident has sparked serious discussions about medical accountability and the importance of timely diagnosis in healthcare services across the region.