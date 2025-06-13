Vivo Y400 5G Launches with 108MP Camera and 7100mAh Battery: A Game-Changer in Budget Phones
With a massive 7100mAh battery, 108MP camera, and full 5G support, the Y400 5G is already creating buzz among tech enthusiasts and budget-conscious buyers alike.
Vivo has launched its most ambitious budget smartphone yet, the Vivo Y400 5G, setting new standards for what sub-₹18,000 devices can deliver.
Table of Contents
Unmatched Value for Money in 2025
Priced at ₹17,999 in India, $199 in Southeast Asia, and €219 in Europe, the Y400 5G offers flagship-grade features at nearly half the cost of competitors. Vivo’s aggressive pricing strategy ensures it stands out in the crowded entry-level 5G market.
Vivo Y400 5G: Key Specifications at a Glance
|Feature
|Specification
|Main Camera
|108MP + 2MP macro + AI enhancements
|Battery
|7100mAh with 44W fast charging
|Display
|6.72″ FHD+ IPS LCD, 120Hz refresh
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
|RAM/Storage
|8GB + 128GB (expandable)
|OS
|Funtouch OS 14 (Android 14)
|Security
|Side fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock
Best-in-Class Camera and Battery
The Y400 5G’s 108MP primary camera brings DSLR-level photo quality to budget users. Combined with AI Super Night Mode, it handles low-light photography exceptionally well. The 7100mAh battery offers:
- 3 days of standard use
- 140 hours of audio playback
- 38 hours of video streaming
The phone supports 44W fast charging and reverse charging, turning it into a power bank for your accessories.
Design That Looks Premium
Despite its budget tag, the Y400 5G features a frosted matte polycarbonate back, flat edges for grip, and a minimal punch-hole display. Available in Twilight Blue and Shadow Black, it looks more like a mid-range flagship than a budget device.
Smooth and Smart User Experience
Vivo has optimized Funtouch OS 14 for smoother navigation with features like:
- Smart Split Screen
- RAM Booster (virtual expansion to 16GB)
- Photo Editor Pro
- Voice Focus for clearer calls
Stereo speakers and a 120Hz display round out a multimedia-friendly experience.
Competitive Advantage Over Rivals
Compared to other budget 5G phones:
- Redmi Note 13 5G has a weaker camera (50MP) and smaller battery
- Samsung Galaxy M14 packs a good battery but lacks imaging power
- Motorola G73 misses out on display sharpness
- Realme Narzo 70 5G falls short in camera and battery
The Y400 5G balances camera, battery, and price better than all current competitors.
Sustainable, Future-Proof Design
The Y400 5G uses recycled plastics and eco-friendly packaging. Vivo promises 2 years of software updates and 3 years of security patches, ensuring long-term usability and better device longevity.
Vivo Y400 5G Early Reception
The phone is already trending on social platforms with search queries like:
- “Best phone under ₹20,000”
- “Vivo Y400 5G battery life”
- “DSLR camera phone budget”
Initial reviews praise its endurance, camera quality, and premium design in the budget segment.
Available Now with Launch Offers
The Y400 5G is now available on Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retail stores. Launch promotions include:
- Free earbuds
- ₹1,000 exchange bonus
- No-cost EMI
- Bank cashback deals
Final Verdict: A No-Compromise Budget Phone
The Vivo Y400 5G proves that budget phones can be exciting again. With a DSLR-grade camera, marathon battery, and smart user features — all under ₹18,000 — it redefines what users can expect from affordable smartphones in 2025.