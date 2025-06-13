Vivo Y400 5G Launches with 108MP Camera and 7100mAh Battery: A Game-Changer in Budget Phones

Vivo has launched its most ambitious budget smartphone yet, the Vivo Y400 5G, setting new standards for what sub-₹18,000 devices can deliver.

With a massive 7100mAh battery, 108MP camera, and full 5G support, the Y400 5G is already creating buzz among tech enthusiasts and budget-conscious buyers alike.

Unmatched Value for Money in 2025

Priced at ₹17,999 in India, $199 in Southeast Asia, and €219 in Europe, the Y400 5G offers flagship-grade features at nearly half the cost of competitors. Vivo’s aggressive pricing strategy ensures it stands out in the crowded entry-level 5G market.

Vivo Y400 5G: Key Specifications at a Glance

Feature Specification Main Camera 108MP + 2MP macro + AI enhancements Battery 7100mAh with 44W fast charging Display 6.72″ FHD+ IPS LCD, 120Hz refresh Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ RAM/Storage 8GB + 128GB (expandable) OS Funtouch OS 14 (Android 14) Security Side fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock

Best-in-Class Camera and Battery

The Y400 5G’s 108MP primary camera brings DSLR-level photo quality to budget users. Combined with AI Super Night Mode, it handles low-light photography exceptionally well. The 7100mAh battery offers:

3 days of standard use

140 hours of audio playback

38 hours of video streaming

The phone supports 44W fast charging and reverse charging, turning it into a power bank for your accessories.

Design That Looks Premium

Despite its budget tag, the Y400 5G features a frosted matte polycarbonate back, flat edges for grip, and a minimal punch-hole display. Available in Twilight Blue and Shadow Black, it looks more like a mid-range flagship than a budget device.

Smooth and Smart User Experience

Vivo has optimized Funtouch OS 14 for smoother navigation with features like:

Smart Split Screen

RAM Booster (virtual expansion to 16GB)

(virtual expansion to 16GB) Photo Editor Pro

Voice Focus for clearer calls

Stereo speakers and a 120Hz display round out a multimedia-friendly experience.

Competitive Advantage Over Rivals

Compared to other budget 5G phones:

Redmi Note 13 5G has a weaker camera (50MP) and smaller battery

has a weaker camera (50MP) and smaller battery Samsung Galaxy M14 packs a good battery but lacks imaging power

packs a good battery but lacks imaging power Motorola G73 misses out on display sharpness

misses out on display sharpness Realme Narzo 70 5G falls short in camera and battery

The Y400 5G balances camera, battery, and price better than all current competitors.

Sustainable, Future-Proof Design

The Y400 5G uses recycled plastics and eco-friendly packaging. Vivo promises 2 years of software updates and 3 years of security patches, ensuring long-term usability and better device longevity.

Vivo Y400 5G Early Reception

The phone is already trending on social platforms with search queries like:

“Best phone under ₹20,000”

“Vivo Y400 5G battery life”

“DSLR camera phone budget”

Initial reviews praise its endurance, camera quality, and premium design in the budget segment.

Available Now with Launch Offers

The Y400 5G is now available on Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retail stores. Launch promotions include:

Free earbuds

₹1,000 exchange bonus

No-cost EMI

Bank cashback deals

Final Verdict: A No-Compromise Budget Phone

The Vivo Y400 5G proves that budget phones can be exciting again. With a DSLR-grade camera, marathon battery, and smart user features — all under ₹18,000 — it redefines what users can expect from affordable smartphones in 2025.