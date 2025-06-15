Vivo Y400 Pro Set to Launch in India on June 20

New Delhi: Vivo has officially confirmed the launch date of its highly anticipated Vivo Y400 Pro smartphone in India. The device will debut on June 20, 2025, as part of the company’s Y400 series, following the successful launch of the Vivo Y300 last year.

Vivo Y400 Pro Highlights Teased

The teaser released by Vivo reveals that the Y400 Pro will feature a dual rear camera setup and claim the title of the slimmest 3D curved display phone in its segment. The premium design and advanced specifications aim to appeal to budget-conscious users seeking high-end features.

Display and Performance

As per earlier reports, the Vivo Y400 Pro will sport a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive 4,500 nits’ peak brightness. The phone is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 8GB of virtual RAM, offering seamless multitasking and gaming performance. It will be available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants.

Camera and Imaging Features

The phone is expected to feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera sensor, along with a 2MP ultra-secondary lens. Vivo also includes its signature Aura Light for smart color temperature adjustments. For selfies and video calls, the Y400 Pro is rumored to offer a 32MP front camera. A unique addition is the IR blaster, embedded within the camera module, a rarity in this segment.

Battery and Charging

To keep users powered throughout the day, the Vivo Y400 Pro will be equipped with a 5500mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging, ensuring quick top-ups and extended usage.

Availability and Sale Platforms

Following the launch on June 20, the Vivo Y400 Pro is expected to be available for purchase via vivo.com, Flipkart, Amazon.in, and offline retail outlets across India.