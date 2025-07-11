Warangal Congress MLAs Ask Party to Punish Konda Murali for Speaking Against Them

WARANGAL: A major rift has surfaced within the Congress party’s Warangal unit, as five prominent legislators and leaders have urged the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) to initiate disciplinary action against former MLC Konda Murali, husband of minister Konda Surekha, for alleged anti-party activities.

Congress MLAs Slam Konda Murali for Undermining Party Leadership

In a strongly worded appeal to the TPCC disciplinary action committee, MLAs Kadiyam Srihari, Naini Rajender Reddy, Revuri Prakash Reddy, K.R. Nagaraju, and MLC Basavaraju Saraiah accused Konda Murali of making repeated derogatory remarks against Congress MLAs and leaders, tarnishing the party’s image in the process.

Also present during the meeting with committee chairman Mallu Ravi in Hyderabad were Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) chairman Enagala Venkatram Reddy and Warangal DCC president Errabelli Swarna.

“Why Are We Being Questioned, Not Them?” – Leaders Express Frustration

Party insiders reported that the Warangal leaders were visibly frustrated during the meeting. They questioned the rationale behind their appearance before the committee, saying:

“It feels insulting just to come before the disciplinary committee. We are the ones who face abuse from the Konda family. What message does the committee want to send by summoning us instead of acting on our complaint?”

Committee Assures Action After Gathering Details

Mallu Ravi assured the leaders that their appearance was only to gather further clarity on the allegations and that no offense was intended. He told them the committee would convene again soon, consider their inputs, and submit a report to the TPCC, which will be forwarded to the AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan for further action.

The Warangal delegation demanded that either the party take strict action against the Konda family or grant them a free hand to respond publicly.

Konda Murali Submits His Defense After Controversial Remarks

The controversy stems from Konda Murali’s alleged remarks targeting his own party colleagues in Warangal. Murali had earlier submitted his explanation to the committee following internal outrage. His comments led key leaders to escalate the matter to TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud and the national leadership.

As per sources, the TPCC disciplinary committee has now taken the matter seriously and is likely to propose consequences for Murali’s actions in its upcoming meeting.