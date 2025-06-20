Hanmakonda Court Receives Bomb Threat Call, Triggers Panic

A bomb threat call to the Warangal District Court on Friday afternoon created widespread panic and led to a full-scale search operation by the police. The incident took place at the Hanmakonda Court complex, where an unidentified caller claimed a bomb had been planted within the premises.

Dial 100 Call Sparks Alert at Hanmakonda Court

According to police reports, an anonymous caller phoned Dial 100 and stated that a bomb had been placed at the district court in Hanmakonda. Law enforcement authorities responded immediately, evacuating portions of the court and initiating a comprehensive security check.

Bomb Squad, Dog Squad Conduct Thorough Search

A bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs were deployed to the scene to comb the court premises. The entire complex was searched thoroughly, creating significant tension among lawyers, court staff, and the public present at the time.

Detonators Found, But Not Linked to Current Threat

During the search, police found six detonators stored within the court premises. However, upon investigation, it was revealed that these detonators were linked to an old case from Atmakur and had previously been seized and secured by authorities.

Police sources confirmed that the old case involving the detonators had already been closed, and there is no connection between the bomb threat call and the recovered detonators.

No Explosives Found; Search Called Off

After extensive checks, police confirmed that no bomb or explosive material was found in the court premises. The area was declared safe, and normal activities resumed. The discovery brought relief to all, especially those who had to evacuate or halt proceedings due to the scare.

Police Launch Hunt for the Caller

A case has been registered, and police have launched a search operation to trace the unidentified caller responsible for the bomb threat. Authorities are also investigating whether the call was a hoax intended to disrupt court operations or part of a larger plan.

Final Words

While the threat turned out to be false, the incident has raised serious concerns over security protocols at court complexes. Police are expected to tighten security measures in sensitive government institutions following this scare in Warangal.