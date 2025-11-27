Hyderabad Tragedy, Washing Machine Explodes in Ameerpet, Creates Panic

Hyderabad: A major accident was narrowly avoided in Ameerpet on Thursday when a washing machine suddenly exploded on the balcony of a residential building. The blast was so loud that nearby residents rushed out of their homes in panic, fearing a major mishap.

Fortunately, no one was present on the balcony when the washing machine blew apart.

Owner Says Family Narrowly Escaped

The owner of the house said the explosion occurred while the machine was running, causing the entire interior unit to burst outward.

“We were terrified. If any family member had been on the balcony, it would have been a big accident,”

the owner said.

He added that pieces of the broken washing machine flew into the ceiling, damaging parts of the balcony roof.

Reason for Explosion Still Unknown

Authorities and technical experts have yet to determine the exact cause of the explosion. The possibilities under consideration include:

Manufacturing defect

Internal short circuit

Poor maintenance or overloading

The house owner confirmed that he has filed a complaint with the washing machine company seeking an investigation.

Residents Rush Out After Loud Blast

The sudden, thunderous noise triggered panic across the neighborhood. People in the surrounding houses immediately came outside, worried that it might be a gas blast or electrical incident.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported, and residents later expressed relief that the accident did not result in serious harm.

Investigation Underway

Officials are expected to inspect the damaged appliance to understand what caused the explosion. Residents have been advised to:

Regularly check electrical appliances

Avoid overloading washing machines

Ensure proper maintenance and servicing

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of appliance safety in high-density residential areas.