Wasim Akram’s Statue in Pakistan’s Hyderabad Sparks Hilarious Trolling Online

Hyderabad (Pakistan): A newly unveiled statue of former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram at Niaz Stadium in Hyderabad, Pakistan, has become an overnight sensation on social media, but not for the reasons one might expect. Erected to honor Akram’s immense contributions to Pakistan cricket, the statue is now being heavily trolled by netizens.

Bowling Action Statue Draws Laughter and Comparisons

The statue, depicting Akram in his iconic bowling action and sporting the 1992 World Cup jersey, has become the subject of widespread jokes and memes. The main point of contention for fans is the statue’s face, which bears an uncanny resemblance to famous Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone. This unexpected likeness has prompted fans to flood social media platforms with photos of the statue, humorously “playing around” with it.

Also Read: Is Your Bus Pass Getting Pricier? TSRTC Announces Major Fare Hikes and New Toll Charges

A Look Back at Wasim Akram’s Illustrious Career

Wasim Akram, a legendary fast bowler, represented Pakistan from 1984 to 2003. During his illustrious career, he played 104 Tests and 356 One Day Internationals (ODIs). He claimed a remarkable 414 wickets in Test cricket and an impressive 502 wickets in ODIs, making him one of the most prolific bowlers of all time. Akram announced his retirement from international cricket after Pakistan’s exit from the 2003 World Cup. Following his retirement, Akram transitioned into coaching, even serving as a coach for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL between 2010 and 2016.