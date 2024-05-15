We need voices of questioning & not voice of power, defiance: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS party working president KTR today said the State needed the voices of questioning and not the voices of power. He said a man like Rakesh Reddy, who is the voice of questioning, should be elected to the State Legislative Council in the upcoming MLC by-elections.

KTR held a meeting with the party leaders on Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Graduates’ MLC by-election. Later, he spoke to the media.

KTR said they were given a chance in Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal joint graduates’ MLC elections for the last four times and added that the BRS party MLCs, who won from the seat, questioned the government in the legislative Council. He said the MLCs of the BRS party had worked with commitment in terms of jobs and amenities to come.

“In the last nine-and-a-half years, we have seen how we have worked for the spread of education and creation of basic amenities. Apart from the creation of new districts, the KCR government has worked sincerely for the spread of education and the uplift of the educated in every district,” he said. He also claimed that the BRS government had given the highest pay scale to the State government employees and teachers in the country.

He alleged that CM Revanth Reddy was deceiving people by saying that he had given 30,000 jobs, which were actually given by the KCR government. “Revanth Reddy is saying he has given 30,000 jobs without giving a single notification or conducting a single examination. Revanth Reddy had promised to provide two lakh jobs within a year of winning.

The five-month term of this government has expired. We need two lakh jobs in the next six months. If these jobs are to be filled, there should be a voice of questioning and there should be a party that questions,” he said.

KTR said justice has to be done to the people and justice has to be done to the educated. He asked the party leaders to work hard for the victory of a young and enthusiastic man like Rakesh Reddy in the MLC elections. “A person, who not only changes parties from time to time, but also blackmails people by using the media is contesting from the Congress party. I don’t know when he will be in which party. I don’t know when to blame whom,” he added.