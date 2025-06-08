Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains Across India, Heatwave in North India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a comprehensive weather alert for the upcoming week, predicting widespread rainfall in several regions and severe heatwave conditions in parts of North India. Here’s a detailed region-wise forecast:

Heavy Rainfall in Northeast India

The monsoon is currently active over Northeast India. As per the IMD:

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall from June 11 to 14 .

are likely to receive . Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram will see consistent rainfall between June 10 and 13 .

will see consistent rainfall between . Tripura is expected to receive heavy rains from June 8 to 12, with authorities urging people to remain vigilant.

Rainfall Alert for South India

Southern states will also witness significant rainfall this week.

Kerala, Mahe, coastal Karnataka, and Lakshadweep will experience light to moderate rains throughout the week .

will experience . Isolated areas in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Rayalaseema, and East Andhra Pradesh may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall between June 10 and 14 .

may receive . On June 13 and 14 , very heavy rainfall is forecast for Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep .

, very heavy rainfall is forecast for . Strong winds up to 70 kmph are likely over Karnataka on June 12.

Thunderstorms in Central and Eastern India

The IMD has also sounded alerts for eastern and central parts of the country:

Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and coastal West Bengal may experience gusty winds and thunderstorms .

may experience . Wind speeds up to 70 kmph are expected in Bihar and Vidarbha on June 11 and 12 .

are expected in on . Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to receive heavy rain on June 9.

Heatwave in North India

While many parts of India brace for rains, North India is in the grip of an intense heatwave:

Hot winds will sweep through Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi from June 8 to 11 .

. Severe heatwave conditions are forecast for western Rajasthan on June 9 .

. Hot nights are likely in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi on June 9 and 10 , indicating minimal relief even during nighttime.

are likely in , indicating minimal relief even during nighttime. However, light showers are expected in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand from June 11 to 14, providing some respite.

Western India to Witness Consistent Showers

Western states, especially the coastal regions, are set to receive regular rainfall:

Konkan, Goa, Central Maharashtra, and Marathwada will witness rain from June 8 to 14 .

will witness . Heavy rainfall is likely in some areas between June 12 and 14 .

. Meanwhile, temperatures in central and northwest India are expected to rise by 2–3°C, potentially worsening the heatwave conditions.

Conclusion

The IMD has urged citizens to stay alert to changing weather conditions, especially in areas with warnings of very heavy rainfall or high wind speeds. North Indian states should brace for high temperatures, while the southern and eastern regions need to prepare for potential flooding due to continuous rains.