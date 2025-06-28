Wedding Bells for Aditya Roy Kapur or Sara Ali Khan? Here’s What Happened on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Mumbai: The second episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 featured a star-studded lineup from the upcoming film Metro…In Dino. Celebrities including Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and director Anurag Basu made an appearance.

Kapil Sharma Hilariously Teases Aditya Roy Kapur

In his signature comedic style, host Kapil Sharma poked fun at Aditya Roy Kapur’s dating life. Noticing a pattern in Kapur’s co-stars getting married after working with him, Kapil joked:

“Toh doston aapko mazedaar cheez batata hoon, aap sabne notice toh kiya hoga, Fitoor mein Aditya ne Katrina ke saath kaam kiya, unki shaadi ho gayi, Sadak 2 mein inhone Alia ke saath kaam kiya, Alia ki shaadi ho gayi, Night Manager mein inhone Sobhita ke saath kaam kiya, uski shaadi ho gayi, toh Sara….iske baad?”

Sara Ali Khan Gives a Witty ‘UNO Reverse’ Response

Before Aditya could reply, Sara Ali Khan jumped in with a hilarious comeback:

“Maine Ranveer ke saath kaam kiya uski shaadi ho gayi. Varun ke saath kaam kiya, uski shaadi ho gayi, Vikrant ke saath kaam kiya uski shaadi ho gayi, Vicky ke saath kaam kiya, uski shaadi ho gayi, toh actually bachna toh Adi ko chahiye!”

The witty exchange left the audience in splits and added to the episode’s charm.

Special Moments: Romance, Dance, and More

The episode’s promo also showcased some sweet and nostalgic moments:

Pankaj Tripathi dancing with Konkona Sen Sharma.

Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta sharing a warm dance and hug.

Pankaj Tripathi confessing: “I’ve only done romance once, and it was with the woman who became my wife.”

Episode 2 Premieres on Netflix on June 28

Fans can catch the fun-filled episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show streaming on Netflix starting June 28.

About ‘Metro…In Dino’ – A Romantic Entertainer

Metro…In Dino marks the third and final film in Anurag Basu’s trilogy after Life in a… Metro and Ludo.

Film Details: