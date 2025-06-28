There is a lot of performance pressure on Gautam Gambhir, says Aakash Chopra

New Delhi: Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has raised concerns about India’s ongoing struggles in Test cricket, highlighting that the pressure is steadily mounting on head coach Gautam Gambhir following India’s recent five-wicket loss to England in the first Test at Headingley.

India’s Inconsistent Lower Order Exposed

Despite a promising start by the top order, India failed to capitalize as the lower-order batters collapsed in both innings. England managed to chase down a massive 371-run target with ease, raising further questions about India’s team balance.

Chopra Criticizes Lack of All-Round Contributions

On his YouTube channel, Chopra emphasized the imbalance in India’s playing XI.

“Our tail doesn’t bat and our top order doesn’t bowl,” he said, drawing comparisons to South Africa’s flexible approach, where batters like Wiaan Mulder and Aiden Markram contribute with the ball.

Chopra added that having part-time bowlers in the top order adds tactical options and depth — something India lacks.

Shardul Thakur Underwhelms, Balance Still Missing

India played Shardul Thakur in an attempt to add balance, but he failed to make a major impact with either bat or ball. While Chopra acknowledged Thakur’s past heroics, he stressed that India’s Test strategy remains flawed.

Gambhir’s Test Record Under Scrutiny

Since India’s 2023 whitewash at home by New Zealand, the team has registered just one win in nine Tests.

“There is a lot of pressure on Gautam Gambhir,” said Chopra. “He’s lost three to New Zealand, three to Australia, and now one to England.”

The statistics, according to Chopra, speak for themselves and suggest an urgent need for a turnaround.

Warning Ahead of Edgbaston Test

Chopra warned that failure to bounce back in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy could bring Gambhir’s leadership under serious scrutiny.

“The selectors have given everything the team management asked for. If results don’t come, there are no excuses,” Chopra said.

Gambhir Remains Confident in Young Bowlers

Despite criticism, Gautam Gambhir remains hopeful and defended his team selection.

“We pick the squad on trust, not on hope,” Gambhir said after the Headingley defeat. “These boys will deliver for us.”

India now looks ahead to the second Test at Edgbaston, starting Wednesday, with renewed focus and a need to bounce back.