Andhra Pradesh Annadata Sukhibhava: Major Update – Know How Many Farmers Will Receive Direct Benefit Transfer!

Amaravati: In a significant step toward farmer welfare, the Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Department has announced that 47.77 lakh farmer families across the state have been identified as eligible beneficiaries under the ‘Annadata Sukhibhava – PM Kisan’ scheme.

98% eKYC Completed Across State

According to Agriculture Department Director Delhi Rao, around 98% of farmers have completed their eKYC process, which was based on surveys conducted through village and ward secretariats. Only about 61,000 farmers are yet to complete the process, and efforts are being made to reach them.

Also Read: Gold Rates Slashed Today: Check Latest Prices for 28 June 2025

Landowners and Tenant Farmers Eligible

Farmers holding own land, D-patta (title deed) holders, and those with assigned or Inam lands have been included in the list of eligible beneficiaries. Farmers facing issues such as Aadhaar not linked to Webland records, incorrect Aadhaar linkage, deceased account holders, or nominal accounts are advised to approach revenue officials to resolve their concerns.

Dedicated Portal for Farmer Grievances Coming Soon

To streamline the redressal process and ensure no farmer is left behind, the state government plans to launch the Annadata Sukhibhava Portal soon. Through this platform, farmers can submit their requests and get issues resolved promptly.

Support Extended to Landless Tenant Farmers

The scheme also covers landless tenant farmers from OC, BC, SC, ST, and other categories. These individuals must acquire a Tenant Farmer Identity Card and ensure their names are registered in the e-Crop system to avail benefits.

Financial Assistance in Two Phases

Eligible tenant farmers will receive financial aid under the scheme in two installments — in October 2026 and January 2027. The central government’s share of the funds will be released first, followed by the disbursal of the state’s share into farmers’ bank accounts.

State Ready to Transfer Funds Upon Centre’s Release

The Andhra Pradesh government is fully prepared to credit the beneficiaries’ bank accounts with the state’s share of funds as soon as the central government releases its portion.