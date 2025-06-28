Gold Rates Slashed Today: Check Latest Prices for 28 June 2025

Hyderabad: There’s good news for gold lovers across India, as gold prices have witnessed a significant drop this week, making it an ideal time for buyers and investors.

Gold Prices See Sharp Decline Across Carats

According to the latest market updates:

The price of 24-carat gold fell by ₹600 per 10 grams, bringing the new price to ₹97,420 .

fell by ₹600 per 10 grams, bringing the new price to . The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹550 per 10 grams, now standing at ₹89,300.

Over the past week, gold prices have seen a cumulative drop of ₹3,330, signaling a notable correction in the bullion market.

Silver Prices Also Fall

The trend of falling prices wasn’t limited to gold. Silver prices also recorded a drop:

The price of one kilogram of silver fell by ₹100, currently priced at ₹1,17,800.

Reasons for the Price Drop

Market analysts attribute this decline to a combination of factors, including global economic cues, fluctuations in the US dollar, and easing geopolitical tensions. Lower demand in the domestic market has also contributed to the dip.

Investors and jewelry buyers are advised to keep a close eye on price trends as experts suggest that volatility may continue in the coming weeks.