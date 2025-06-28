BRS Workers Attack Maha TV Office Over Alleged False Reporting on KTR

Hyderabad: Tensions escalated in Hyderabad as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers stormed the Maha TV office, vandalizing property and causing chaos over alleged false reporting related to party leader K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) and the ongoing phone tapping controversy.

BRS Activists Vandalize Maha TV Office

Eyewitnesses reported that BRS party workers attacked the Maha TV premises, shattering glass windows, destroying studio equipment, and damaging parked vehicles. The mob allegedly entered the building in large numbers and began smashing property, forcing staff members to flee for safety.

Studio and Vehicles Damaged in the Attack

In a shocking development, the TV studio was ransacked, and multiple cars in the premises were vandalized by the angry group. Several office windows were broken, and equipment was left in ruins. The damage appears to be extensive, though no injuries have been reported so far.

Protest Over Alleged False Reporting on KTR

The attack was reportedly triggered by Maha TV’s recent coverage of the phone tapping scandal in Telangana, in which the channel allegedly broadcast content linking KTR to the controversy. BRS workers claimed the reports were misleading and politically motivated, leading to this aggressive reaction.

Police Yet to Bring Situation Under Control

As of the latest updates, the attack is still ongoing, and police forces have been rushed to the scene. Law enforcement officials are trying to disperse the crowd and restore order, while also assessing the extent of the damage.

Growing Tensions Between Media and Political Parties

This incident highlights the growing tensions between political parties and media houses in Telangana, especially as sensitive political issues continue to dominate public discourse. Authorities are expected to launch a probe into both the attack and the alleged media reporting that triggered it.