Telangana BJP Announces Schedule for State President Election

Hyderabad: The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to elect its new state president, with all preparations for the internal election process now complete. The announcement has sparked interest across party ranks as anticipation builds around the leadership change.

Official Notification to Be Released on Sunday

According to a statement released by the party, the official election notification will be issued on Sunday, formally kickstarting the process of selecting the next state president of the BJP in Telangana.

Nominations to Be Filed on Monday

Following the notification, party leaders and candidates can file their nominations on Monday, as per the schedule laid out by the state BJP election committee. The nomination process will be monitored under internal party guidelines.

Election Process to Conclude on July 1

The entire election process is expected to conclude by July 1, when the party will officially declare the name of its new state president. If there is only one candidate, the result may be declared unopposed.

Leadership Contest Heats Up Within the Party

With the announcement of the timeline, the race for state leadership is intensifying. Several senior leaders and party factions are lobbying behind the scenes to secure their preferred candidate’s elevation. Political analysts expect this election to play a key role in shaping the party’s future strategy in Telangana.

Party Cadre Eagerly Awaits New Leadership

Grassroots workers, district leaders, and state-level functionaries are closely watching the developments, as the new president is expected to lead the BJP’s charge in upcoming local and national elections in Telangana.