Telangana Woman Drives Car on Railway Track, Causes Major Disruption; Shifted to Mental Hospital

Hyderabad: A woman created chaos in Telangana by driving her car on an active railway track, bringing train operations to a standstill for over an hour. The bizarre incident quickly went viral on social media, prompting authorities to intervene and investigate her mental health condition.

Woman Drives 7 KM on Railway Track, Halts Train Services

The woman, identified as Sony, reportedly drove her car for approximately 7 kilometers on the railway track. The incident occurred near Chevella and led to a disruption of train services for 1 hour and 20 minutes. At least eight passenger trains and several freight trains were delayed due to the obstruction.

Viral Video Sparks Public Outcry

Videos and images of the car on the railway track circulated widely on platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and WhatsApp. Social media users expressed concern and confusion over the incident, questioning how the car entered the track and reached that distance without early detection.

Police Suspect Mental Health Issues

When police approached Sony to take her into custody, she reportedly attacked the officers, leading officials to suspect mental instability. She was immediately taken for a medical evaluation in Chevella, where doctors confirmed that she was not mentally stable. She has now been transferred to a mental health facility in Hyderabad for further treatment.

Legal Case Filed Under Railway Act

The police have registered a case against her under the Railway Act Sections 147 (unauthorized entry on railway property) and 153 (obstruction of train operations). Authorities are continuing their investigation to assess how she gained access to the railway line.

Personal Struggles May Have Led to Incident

According to police, Sony hails from Lucknow and had been living in Puppalguda, Hyderabad. In recent weeks, she had reportedly lost her job and had been living away from both her parents and husband, which may have contributed to her mental breakdown and risky behavior.