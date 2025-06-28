Telangana Shocker: Man Sets Mother on Fire Over Property Dispute

Warangal: In a horrifying incident, a 50-year-old woman was allegedly set on fire by her own son in Kantapalli village, Warangal district. The shocking act of violence has left the local community in disbelief and raised concerns over growing domestic disputes linked to property issues.

Son Allegedly Pours Petrol and Sets Mother Ablaze

According to police reports, the accused, M. Satish, poured petrol on his mother, Vinodha, and set her on fire on Saturday morning. Neighbors rushed to the scene after hearing her screams and helped take her to MGM Hospital in Warangal.

Victim Suffers 85% Burns, Condition Critical

Doctors at MGM Hospital have stated that Vinodha has sustained 85% burn injuries and her condition is extremely critical. Despite her injuries, she managed to give a statement to the magistrate, confirming that her son was responsible for the attack.

Accused Flees the Scene After the Attack

Following the horrific incident, the accused fled the scene and is currently absconding. Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to trace and arrest Satish.

Property Dispute Believed to Be the Motive

Initial investigation suggests that a property dispute between the mother and son may have led to the violent act. The police are interrogating family members and neighbors to collect further evidence.

Case Registered, Investigation Underway

Based on a formal complaint from the victim’s family, local police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Investigations are ongoing, and police are conducting raids at possible hideouts of the accused.