Hyderabad: 26-Year-Old Migrant From Bihar Dies by Suicide After Fight With Wife

A tragic incident has come to light in Telangana’s Ibrahimpatnam area, where a 26-year-old man from Bihar died by suicide following ongoing disputes with his wife.
Husband Found Hanging in Pragati Nagar Home After Domestic Disputes
Police reported that Vivek, a native of Patna in Bihar, had married 24-year-old Kanchan, also from Bihar, in a love marriage just five months ago. The couple had been living in Pragati Nagar, Ibrahimpatnam, where Vivek worked as a daily wage laborer to support their household.
Over the past week, frequent arguments between the couple had reportedly caused Vivek significant mental stress.
Around 4 PM yesterday, while Kanchan was outside, Vivek allegedly locked himself inside their room and hanged himself from a ventilator grill using a saree. When Kanchan returned home and got no response after knocking, she became suspicious.
With the help of neighbors, she broke open the door, only to find Vivek had already died.
Sub-Inspector Ram Krishna from Ibrahimpatnam Police Station confirmed that a case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.