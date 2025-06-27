Hyderabad Couple Arrested for Selling Private Videos, Livestreaming Intimate Acts for ₹2,000 — The Reason Will Shock You

Hyderabad: A couple from Mallikarjuna Nagar, Amberpet, was arrested by the East Zone Task Force for allegedly livestreaming their sexual acts on a mobile app to earn money. The shocking case has drawn attention to the desperate measures taken by financially struggling families.

Couple Turned to Adult Content to Pay Daughters’ Fees and Medical Bills

According to the police, the couple was under severe financial distress. The man, an auto driver, was reportedly suffering from ill health and unable to meet rising medical expenses. Their financial crisis worsened when they could no longer afford the college fees of their two daughters — one a second-year B.Tech student, the other a high-scoring intermediate graduate preparing for higher studies.

In a bid to support their family, the couple turned to creating and selling explicit content through a mobile app, police said.

High-Definition Set-Up Used to Stream Explicit Content

The couple allegedly recorded and livestreamed sexual acts, offering live sessions at ₹2,000 and recorded videos for ₹500. Their main clientele comprised youth who were ready to pay for the content.

They used HD cameras and took precautions to hide their identity, including wearing masks during the act. The police said the money earned through this activity was significantly more than what the man earned through auto driving.

Equipment Seized, Buyers Also Under Scanner

During the raid on Thursday, the Task Force seized several electronic items, including high-definition cameras, from their residence. The arrests were made following a tip-off.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, and an investigation is ongoing. Officials confirmed that notices have also been sent to individuals who purchased the videos from the couple.

Authorities Urge Public to Seek Legal Avenues for Financial Aid

While the case highlights the real struggles of working-class families, authorities stressed that resorting to illegal online activity has serious legal consequences. The police have urged the public to seek legitimate financial help and report any exploitation or illegal activity online.