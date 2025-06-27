Hyderabad Gets Traffic Relief: CM Revanth Reddy to Inaugurate ₹182 Crore Shilpa Layout Flyover on June 28

Hyderabad: In preparation for Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s visit to Serilingampally on June 28, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner R.V. Karnan has instructed officials to ensure flawless arrangements for the high-profile event.

The CM is scheduled to inaugurate the long-awaited Shilpa Layout Phase-2 Flyover, officially named the P. Janardhan Reddy Flyover, at 4 PM on Friday.

Inspection of Site by GHMC Officials and MLA Arekapudi Gandhi

On Friday, GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan, Serilingampally MLA and Public Accounts Committee Chairman Arekapudi Gandhi, and senior engineers conducted a detailed inspection of the flyover site and the adjoining public meeting venue.

The team examined the unveiling location for the inaugural plaque and reviewed public safety, access, and event setup at the venue.

Key Details of the New Flyover Project

Commissioner Karnan shared that the six-lane bi-directional flyover, constructed at a cost of ₹182.72 crore, stretches 1.20 kilometers from the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to Kondapur.

The flyover is expected to ease traffic congestion significantly for vehicles traveling from Financial District, Madhapur, and Shamshabad. It will also streamline return traffic towards Kondapur by minimizing disruptions at the Gachibowli junction.

Improved Connectivity for Hyderabad’s IT and Financial Hubs

Once operational, the flyover will provide smoother and faster commutes to thousands of daily commuters in Hyderabad’s western corridor—especially tech professionals traveling to and from HITEC City and Financial District.

Senior officials including Zonal Commissioner Hemant Sahadev Rao, Chief Project Engineer Bhaskar Reddy, SEs, and Deputy EEs also participated in the site inspection.