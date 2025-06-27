Hyderabad: Hyderabad: Two Booked for Threatening Residents Using HYDRAA’s Name in Alkapur Township

Hyderabad: Two individuals were booked by the Narsingi Police for allegedly threatening residents in the name of HYDRAA, a civic enforcement initiative. The incident occurred on June 23 around 3:20 PM at Alkapur Township, located in Neknampur village of Gandipet Mandal.

Men in Black Car Claimed to Be from HYDRAA, Issued Demolition Threat

According to the complaint filed at the police station, the two suspects, identified as Miriyala Vedantham and Yelisetti Shobhan Babu, arrived in a black car and entered the premises of a house in Alkapur Township. Mallikarjun Guntakal, who was working at the house, reported that when he asked them who they were, the men replied, “We are from HYDRAA.”

They allegedly claimed that the house was going to be demolished and that they were collecting information related to it. When asked to speak to the house owner, the duo reportedly left the premises abruptly without further explanation.

Also Read: CP Rachakonda Sudheer Babu’s Surprise Visit to Adibatla PS: Strong Message on Law and Order

Police Identify and Detain the Suspects

Police investigations revealed that Miriyala Vedantham (22) is a car driver from Karimnagar district, currently residing in Alkapur Township. The second suspect, Yelisetti Shobhan Babu, is a retired RTC employee living in Esteem Residency, Puppalaguda, Manikonda. Both individuals have been taken into custody for questioning.

HYDRAA Issues Warning: Misuse of Name Will Not Be Tolerated

In an official statement issued on Thursday, the HYDRAA enforcement authority clarified that any misuse of HYDRAA’s name for fraud or threats will not be tolerated. Citizens were urged to immediately report such incidents to the police or directly to HYDRAA.

HYDRAA emphasized that even its own staff will face strict action if found involved in any misuse of authority. The organization also provided a helpline number (8712406899) for the public to share information via WhatsApp, including photos and details of the offenders.

Public Advised to Stay Vigilant

Residents have been advised to stay alert and report any suspicious individuals claiming to represent HYDRAA. The authorities reiterated that genuine HYDRAA employees will always provide proper identification and transparency during field visits.

This incident has once again brought attention to the misuse of civic enforcement names for intimidation, prompting both legal and administrative action.