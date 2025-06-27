CP Rachakonda Sudheer Babu’s Surprise Visit to Adibatla PS: Strong Message on Law and Order

Hyderabad: Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, Sri G. Sudheer Babu, IPS, visited Adibatla Police Station on Thursday and held a review meeting with the staff. The CP focused on key policing priorities, including enhancing the recovery rate in theft cases, tackling drug-related crimes, and expediting pending legal matters.

CP Stresses Need for Better Recovery in Theft Cases

During the interaction, CP Sudheer Babu emphasized the importance of improving the recovery rate in theft-related cases. He advised officers to adopt more proactive investigation strategies and ensure that stolen property is recovered efficiently to instill confidence among the public.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Negligence at Dargah Yousufain: Public Faces Hardship Due to Water Shortage

Action Against Drug Offenders: CP Calls for Suspect Sheets

Highlighting the rising threat of drug-related crimes, the CP directed police personnel to open suspect sheets against individuals involved in such activities. He stressed on maintaining strict surveillance and ensuring that repeat offenders are closely monitored.

Disposal of NBWs and Pending Cases Must Be Prioritized

The Commissioner also urged the staff to speed up the disposal of Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) and long-pending cases. He reiterated that clearing these backlogs is crucial for improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the police department.

Visit to Bodakonda Waterfalls and Review of Local Security

After the review meeting, CP Sudheer Babu visited the Bodakonda Waterfalls located in Bodakonda Tanda, Manchal Mandal. During the visit, he issued necessary instructions to local officials to improve public safety and maintain order in the tourist area.

The CP’s visit reflects a hands-on approach to strengthening law enforcement and addressing both urban and rural policing challenges under the Rachakonda Commissionerate.