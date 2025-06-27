Hyderabad: Negligence at Dargah Yousufain: Public Faces Hardship Due to Water Shortage

Hyderabad: Despite generating lakhs of rupees in revenue, Dargah Yousufain in Nampally has been suffering from serious neglect. The bore motor at the shrine has been out of order for the past four days, causing immense inconvenience to worshippers and visitors.

Devotees Struggle Without Water at the Historic Dargah

Due to the malfunctioning of the bore motor, there has been no water supply at the Dargah for several days. As a result, people coming for namaz and ziyarat are facing severe hardships. Many visitors have expressed disappointment over the lack of basic facilities, questioning how such a well-known shrine could be left in this condition.

MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig Visits Dargah, Expresses Anger

Upon learning about the situation, MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig immediately visited Dargah Yousufain along with Zafer Khan. After observing the poor state of affairs, he reprimanded Caretaker Mastan for his negligence.

Mirza Rahmath Baig questioned how, despite high daily collections, the management failed to fix a basic facility like the bore motor, leading to discomfort for the devotees.

Call for Accountability and Immediate Action

The incident has sparked calls for greater accountability and improved management of the shrine. Devotees and local residents are urging authorities to ensure that such neglect does not occur in the future, especially at a place of such spiritual and historical importance.

Immediate repairs are expected to be carried out following the MLC’s intervention.