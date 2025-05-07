West Bengal on High Alert: Leaves Cancelled, Schools to Be Shut Down Amid Tensions with Pakistan

Kolkata: In response to India’s midnight strikes on terror targets in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee placed the state administration on high alert, cancelling all official leaves until further notice.

“We Will Fight Shoulder to Shoulder Against Terror”: Mamata Banerjee

Emphasising unity during this critical time, Mamata Banerjee said, “There should not be differences among us on this issue. We will fight shoulder to shoulder against terror.” A high-level officers’ meeting was held at Nabanna, the state secretariat, to review preparedness.

All Departments, Control Rooms and Police on Alert

The police and district magistrates across the state have been instructed to stay alert, with round-the-clock control rooms operational—especially in North Bengal, which shares international borders.

The disaster management department has also been activated to deal with any emergency situations. Mock drills were conducted at 32 locations in 11 districts, to assess and enhance the state’s readiness.

Government Urges Private Schools to Close

With government schools already shut due to summer vacation, the Chief Minister requested private schools to follow suit as a precautionary measure. “I am not issuing any guidelines. This is a request,” she clarified.

Steps to Curb Price Hikes Amid Tensions

To prevent artificial price hikes, the agricultural marketing department has been directed to meet with traders. The CM said the state will ensure that no one takes advantage of the situation for economic gain.

Cautioning Media and Social Platforms

Taking a strong stance against misinformation, Banerjee urged mainstream and digital media to avoid publishing provocative content. “There should not be any news that provokes people and triggers unrest,” she said, warning that action may be taken under central guidelines against those spreading falsehoods.

Bengal’s Strategic Role Highlighted

Referring to Bengal’s strategic location and historic contributions, Banerjee said, “Bengal has always sacrificed for the nation. We must remain alert, especially since our state shares borders with other countries.”

As tensions continue following Operation Sindoor, the West Bengal government’s swift response underlines its commitment to national security and internal stability.