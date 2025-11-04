West Hyderabad’s Real Estate Surge Set to Spread to North-Central Zones like Balanagar

_More homebuyers turning to North-Central Hyderabad for better connectivity, value, and quality of life

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad residential property market has witnessed a steady upswing over the past month, with multiple real estate research agencies reporting a 10–15% increase in flat sales. The western corridor covering areas such as Kondapur, Gachibowli, Kokapet, and Narsingi continues to lead this growth, driven by infrastructure expansion, IT employment stability, and strong investor confidence. However, this momentum is now extending to North-Central Hyderabad, particularly Balanagar and surrounding areas, where developers like Raghuram Infrastructure are poised to capitalize on the emerging demand with projects such as A2A Homeland.

Experts attribute the surge in West Hyderabad to several converging factors, including the completion of new phases along the Outer Ring Road, improved metro connectivity, and the sustained influx of IT professionals. As property prices rise and land availability diminishes in the western region, homebuyers are increasingly turning their attention to value-driven options within city limits. And Balanagar area, with its strategic location, excellent road network, and evolving infrastructure, is quickly becoming the next sought-after real estate hotspot close to Kukatpally Y Junction.

Among the key developments driving this transformation is A2A Homeland, a landmark project by Raghuram Constructions spread across approximately twelve acres. The company has completed about 70 percent of the work and recently announced the handover of its Phase 1 units by mid-2026. The project has significantly boosted buyer confidence and led to a surge in new bookings. A2A Homeland offers spacious 3BHK apartments ranging from 1,700 to 2,260 square feet, two expansive clubhouses totaling nearly one lakh square feet, and a distinctive ‘7-Chakra’ themed landscaping at A2A Homeland.

According to a real estate analyst tracking North-Central Hyderabad, “ Balanagar is entering a new phase of urban transformation. With A2A Homeland’s steady progress and timely delivery, we are seeing a noticeable increase in inquiries and site visits from mid- and upper-middle-income buyers.”

Industry observers expect property inquiries in North-Central areas to rise by 20–25 percent over the next quarter, supported by road-widening projects, drainage upgrades, and metro expansion initiatives. The locality’s proximity to Hitech City and Secunderabad, on either side, enhances its appeal as a convenient and value-oriented residential choice.

The growth of North-Central Hyderabad is also being fueled by ongoing infrastructure improvements, the relocation of polluting industries from central areas to Medak, and the expansion of the IT and life sciences sectors in emerging hubs such as Genome Valley and Gateway IT Park. The region’s well-developed healthcare facilities, reputed educational institutions, and the presence of several public sector undertakings add to its attractiveness as a place to live, work, and play.

With projects like A2A Homeland, Raghuram Infrastructure continues to reinforce its reputation for trust, timely delivery, and modern community living. As Hyderabad’s urban growth moves northward, Balanagar is poised to become the city’s next major residential corridor, offering an ideal blend of connectivity, quality, and value for homebuyers and investors alike.