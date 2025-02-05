What if You Lost Your Aadhaar Card: Find Out How to Replace It in Minutes; A Step-by-Step Guide

New Delhi: The Aadhaar card, a 12-digit unique identification number, is a vital proof of identity for Indian citizens. Issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), it serves as a key document for accessing government services, financial transactions, and even personal loans. But what happens if you lose your Aadhaar card? Here’s how you can easily retrieve or download a duplicate.

What Is a Duplicate Aadhaar Card?

A duplicate Aadhaar card is essentially a replacement for the original card that is lost, damaged, or misplaced. It contains the same 12-digit Aadhaar number and biometric information, ensuring that you can continue to use it for services like government schemes, banking, and telecommunications without interruption.

Anyone can request a duplicate Aadhaar card either online via the UIDAI website or through an Aadhaar enrolment center by providing necessary details and identification.

Also Read: Is Someone Else Using Your Aadhaar? Here’s How to Check and Protect It, A Step-by-Step Guide

Why It’s Important to Replace a Lost Aadhaar Card

Losing your Aadhaar card can cause significant disruptions in accessing essential services and financial transactions. As Aadhaar is required for government welfare schemes, banking services, and telecommunications, it’s crucial to replace the card promptly to avoid delays or complications in these areas.

Furthermore, the Aadhaar card is an important Know Your Customer (KYC) document for financial services and legal processes. Having a duplicate card ensures you can continue using it for identity verification, protecting your financial and legal stability. It also helps prevent the unauthorized use of your Aadhaar number, securing your personal and biometric data.

Documents Required for a Duplicate Aadhaar Card

To apply for a duplicate Aadhaar card, you will need the following documents:

A valid photo ID: This can include documents like your passport, voter ID, or driver’s license. Proof of address: Utility bills, bank statements, or rental agreements can be used for this purpose. Registered mobile number: This is necessary for OTP verification during the application process.

If applying online, make sure you have access to the UIDAI portal to submit the required information and documents.

How to Download a Duplicate e-Aadhaar Card Online

Here’s how you can download your duplicate Aadhaar card online in just a few simple steps:

Visit the UIDAI self-service portal: Navigate to the official UIDAI website. Retrieve your Aadhaar number: Click on the ‘Retrieve EID/Aadhaar Number’ option. You’ll need to enter your full name, registered email address, and registered mobile number. Complete the security check: Enter the security code displayed on the screen and click on “Get One-Time Password.” Enter the OTP: You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP to verify your identity. Receive Aadhaar or Enrolment Number: Once verified, you will receive your Aadhaar number or enrolment number via email or mobile. Download Aadhaar: Return to the UIDAI portal and click on “Download Aadhaar.” Enter details: Enter your Aadhaar or enrolment number, your name, pin code, and captcha code. OTP Verification: Click “Get One-Time Password,” and enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number or email. Download the e-Aadhaar: Once the OTP is verified, you can download your duplicate e-Aadhaar card.

By following these steps, you can quickly obtain a duplicate Aadhaar card and continue to access services and maintain the security of your personal and biometric information.

Losing your Aadhaar card doesn’t have to be a major setback. By following these simple steps, you can easily request a duplicate Aadhaar card and continue using it for various essential services. Be sure to act quickly to ensure your access to government schemes, banking, and financial transactions remains uninterrupted.