Is Someone Else Using Your Aadhaar? Here’s How to Check and Protect It, A Step-by-Step Guide

Concerned about Aadhaar misuse? Learn how to check if someone else is using your Aadhaar and take steps to protect your personal information with this easy, step-by-step guide.

India: The Aadhaar card has become one of the most important identification tools in India, enabling citizens to access a wide range of services, from banking to government welfare schemes. However, with its increased usage, there has also been a rise in identity theft and financial fraud linked to Aadhaar. As a result, it’s crucial for individuals to safeguard their Aadhaar information and monitor for any potential misuse.

If you suspect unauthorized use of your Aadhaar number, you can easily check its usage online through the official myAadhaar portal. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you monitor and protect your Aadhaar from misuse.

Also Read: How to Check How Many SIM Cards Are Linked to Your Aadhaar: A Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Visit the myAadhaar Portal

The first step in checking your Aadhaar usage is to visit the official myAadhaar website. Open your web browser and go to https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in with Your Aadhaar Number and OTP

Once you’re on the myAadhaar portal, you’ll be prompted to enter your unique 12-digit Aadhaar number. After entering your number, an OTP (One-Time Password) will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP to securely log into the portal.

Step 3: Access and Review Authentication History

After successfully logging in, navigate to the “Authentication History” section on the portal. This section provides a detailed record of all instances where your Aadhaar number has been used. Review the history carefully to check for any unfamiliar or unauthorized transactions. If you notice anything suspicious, it’s crucial to take immediate action.

Step 4: Report Suspicious Activity

If you spot any unauthorized use of your Aadhaar number, you can report the suspicious activity to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Visit the UIDAI website and follow the necessary steps to file a complaint. Ensure you provide all required details to help authorities investigate the issue promptly.

By regularly checking your Aadhaar usage history, you can stay informed about how your Aadhaar is being used and take swift action if any misuse is detected. This simple yet effective monitoring can go a long way in protecting your personal information and preventing identity theft or fraud.

Stay vigilant and make sure to follow these steps to safeguard your Aadhaar card against misuse.