How to Check How Many SIM Cards Are Linked to Your Aadhaar: A Step-by-Step Guide

Learn how to check how many SIM cards are linked to your Aadhaar with this step-by-step guide. Protect yourself from fraud and identity theft today!

Hyderabad: With the rise in online fraud and identity theft, individuals must be aware of how many SIM cards are linked to their Aadhaar cards. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has implemented measures to help people track SIM cards registered under their names, offering a solution to address the growing concern of fraudulent use of Aadhaar information.

The Importance of Tracking SIM Cards Linked to Aadhaar

As per the regulations set by the DoT, an individual can link up to nine mobile numbers to their Aadhaar card. When purchasing a SIM card, a valid proof of address and identity is required, and Aadhaar often serves as the primary form of identification. While this system is meant to simplify the process, the increasing instances of fraudulent activity using stolen or misused Aadhaar details have raised alarms.

In response to the rise in financial crimes linked to SIM card fraud, the DoT has introduced a new platform called Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAF-COP). This platform allows individuals to easily track the number of mobile numbers linked to their Aadhaar and take necessary actions if needed.

How to Check SIM Cards Linked to Your Aadhaar

The DoT has set up an online portal through which users can verify how many SIM cards are registered under their name and take steps to block lost or stolen SIMs. The platform is user-friendly and can be accessed by visiting the official Sanchar Sathi website, available at www.sancharsathi.gov.in.

Also Read: What is Masked Aadhaar? Is It Accepted Everywhere? How to Download It – All You Need to Know

Here is a step-by-step guide to help you check SIM cards linked to your Aadhaar:

Visit the Sanchar Sathi Website: Go to www.sancharsathi.gov.in to access the portal. Choose the Option to View Mobile Connections: On the homepage, select the option to view your mobile connections. Enter Your Mobile Number: Provide your 10-digit mobile number in the specified field. Captcha Verification: Type the captcha code displayed on the page. OTP Verification: You will receive a One-Time Password (OTP) on your phone. Enter the OTP to verify your identity. View Your Linked SIM Cards: Once verified, you will be redirected to a page displaying the list of mobile numbers linked to your Aadhaar card.

Steps in Images, Step 1

Step 2

Step 3

Protect Yourself from Fraudulent SIM Card Registrations

It has become a growing concern that criminals are using stolen Aadhaar details to register SIM cards in someone else’s name. These SIM cards are often used for illicit activities such as financial fraud. To combat this issue, the DoT has urged everyone to regularly check and ensure that only their personal numbers are linked to their Aadhaar.

If you find any SIM cards linked to your Aadhaar

If you find any SIM cards linked to your Aadhaar that you did not authorize, it is important to report them immediately. The Sanchar Sathi platform also provides an option to block any lost or stolen SIM cards to prevent misuse.

As fraudsters use more advanced tactics, it’s essential to stay alert about the SIM cards linked to your Aadhaar. Regularly checking this information helps protect you from identity theft, financial losses, and potential fraud, ensuring your personal data remains secure and preventing misuse of your Aadhaar details effectively.