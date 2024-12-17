What is Masked Aadhaar? Is It Accepted Everywhere? How to Download It – All You Need to Know

In an era where digital verification is essential, Aadhaar cards are widely used for identity proof across India. However, with the increasing use of Aadhaar for various services, there is a growing concern about the safety of personal information. To address these concerns, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) introduced the concept of Masked Aadhaar, providing a safer alternative to the regular Aadhaar card. Despite its importance, a recent report by PwC revealed that 73% of Indians are unaware of this feature. Here’s everything you need to know about Masked Aadhaar and its validity.

What is Masked Aadhaar?

Masked Aadhaar is a version of the regular Aadhaar card that hides the first eight digits of the Aadhaar number, leaving only the last four digits visible. For example, it would appear as “xxxx-xxxx-1234.” This modification ensures that the majority of your Aadhaar number is concealed, reducing the risk of identity theft and misuse. While the digits are hidden, the Masked Aadhaar card remains a valid form of identity verification in all situations where the regular Aadhaar card is used.

Is Masked Aadhaar Valid Everywhere?

One of the most frequently asked questions about Masked Aadhaar is whether it is acceptable in all the places where the regular Aadhaar card is used. The answer is yes. The UIDAI has clarified that Masked Aadhaar is legally recognized as equivalent to the full version of Aadhaar and can be used as valid identity proof wherever the regular Aadhaar card is accepted.

In a circular issued on September 29, 2020, the UIDAI confirmed that both the Masked Aadhaar and other forms such as e-Aadhaar and m-Aadhaar are equally valid for identity verification. This ensures that Masked Aadhaar can be used in various scenarios, such as for government services, banking, and any other services where Aadhaar is required.

Also Read: PAN 2.0 Announced: Key Details, Benefits, and What You Need to Know About the Upgrade

How to Download Your Masked Aadhaar Card

To ensure the security of your Aadhaar details, you can easily download your Masked Aadhaar. Here’s how:

Visit the official UIDAI website at myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in. Log in using your Aadhaar number and the CAPTCHA. Click on “Login with OTP” and verify with the OTP sent to your mobile. Once logged in, click on “Download Aadhaar.” Select the option “Do you want a masked Aadhaar?” and then click “Download.” Your Masked Aadhaar will be downloaded as a PDF file. To open it, you’ll need a password created using the first four letters of your name (in capital letters) followed by your birth year. For example, for the name “Komal” and birth year “2001,” the password would be “KOMA2001.”

What to Do if Your Masked Aadhaar is Not Accepted?

In some cases, institutions may refuse to accept the Masked Aadhaar, even though it is legally valid. If this happens, you have the right to file a complaint. You can reach out to UIDAI’s toll-free helpline at 1947 or email at [email protected] to report the issue.

When to Use Masked Aadhaar

To protect your Aadhaar information, it is advisable to use Masked Aadhaar wherever possible, especially at unverified or unlicensed places such as pubs, hotels, or cinemas. These institutions are not authorized to collect and store Aadhaar details, making it safer to share a Masked Aadhaar in such scenarios.

Using Masked Aadhaar helps reduce the risk of identity theft while still fulfilling the need for identity verification. In cases where the institution is verified and licensed to collect Aadhaar details, the regular Aadhaar can be used.

Conclusion

The introduction of Masked Aadhaar provides a much-needed layer of security for your sensitive information. It is legally valid and recognized across India, making it a safe option for identity verification. As awareness grows, individuals can take advantage of this feature to safeguard their personal details and minimize the risk of fraud.