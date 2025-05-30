WhatsApp Introduces New Features to Make Status More Creative and Interactive

WhatsApp, the widely used messaging platform owned by Meta, has announced a new set of updates aimed at transforming the way users share their Status. The platform is now introducing features that allow more creativity, interaction, and personalization, making it easier for people to share every day or special moments in unique ways.

‘Layout’ and ‘More with Music’ Lead the Changes

One of the key highlights of this update is Layout, a feature that lets users combine up to six photos into a customized collage. This comes with editing tools, enabling users to arrange and present their visuals the way they like.

Another big addition is More with Music, which gives users the ability to build a Status update around a particular song. Users can either pick a track to match their mood or use a music sticker to enhance the vibe of their post.

Also Read: iPhone 17 Pro to Get Horizontal Camera Bar, A19 Chip & New AI Features

New Stickers Add Fun and Functionality

WhatsApp is also rolling out Photo Stickers, allowing users to turn any image into a sticker. These stickers can be resized and shaped to suit the user’s creative intent.

An exciting addition is the Add Yours sticker. This interactive feature enables users to post a prompt along with a photo, encouraging friends to reply with their own related updates — fostering a new level of community engagement.

Global Rollout Coming Soon

According to WhatsApp, these updates will be introduced gradually, with a global rollout planned in the coming months. The new tools are designed to give users greater creative control over their Status updates.

A Step Towards More Meaningful Sharing

With these enhancements, WhatsApp aims to turn Status into a more dynamic and personal space, helping users stay connected with those who matter most — not just through messages, but through expressive and engaging content.