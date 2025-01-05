When Amitabh Bachchan Made a Witty Comment About Bipasha Basu

Mumbai: An old video featuring legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has resurfaced on social media, where he humorously made a playful remark about actress Bipasha Basu.

Behind-the-Scenes from “Rendezvous with Simi Garewal”

The behind-the-scenes footage is from Simi Garewal’s iconic chat show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, featuring Amitabh Bachchan along with his family members—son Abhishek, daughter Shweta, and wife Jaya Bachchan.

The Context: Filming of Aetbaar

The clip dates back to the filming of the 2004 thriller Aetbaar, where Amitabh starred alongside John Abraham and Bipasha Basu. At the time, John and Bipasha were reportedly in a relationship, and Big B played Bipasha’s father in the movie.

Amitabh’s Witty Remark

In the viral video, the Sholay actor humorously recounted an incident from the set when John Abraham had contracted conjunctivitis.

While sharing this story, Simi Garewal jokingly warned the team to avoid touching anything Amitabh had touched, fearing they might catch the infection. Without missing a beat, Bachchan responded with his signature wit, saying:

“Maine toh kiya hi nahi kuch” (“I didn’t do anything”).

He then added with a playful smile:

“Sari touching toh Bipasha karti hai, main thode na karta hun” (“It’s Bipasha who does all the touching, not me”).

Simi Garewal’s Throwback Post

Last year, Simi Garewal shared this throwback video on her Instagram handle with the caption: “What’s a little gossip among friends?! Rendezvous gems.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Amitabh was recently seen in Vettaiyan, where he shared the screen with Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati. Directed by T. J. Gnanavel and produced by Lyca Productions, the action thriller follows Rajinikanth as Athiyan, a police officer who unintentionally kills an innocent person during an encounter.

The Piku actor will next be seen in Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film The Intern and also has Kalki 2898 AD – Part 2 in the pipeline.