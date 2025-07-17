Why Fatima Sana Shaikh Calls Working with Anurag Basu ‘Mad and Beautiful’
Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh recently delighted fans by sharing a fun-filled behind-the-scenes video from the sets of her latest film Metro…In Dino.
Mumbai: Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh recently delighted fans by sharing a fun-filled behind-the-scenes video from the sets of her latest film Metro…In Dino. Directed by Anurag Basu, the romantic musical drama features a star-studded cast and was released in cinemas on July 4.
“Mad and Beautiful” — Fatima on Anurag Basu’s Directorial Style
In her Instagram post, Fatima described working with Anurag Basu as “mad and beautiful,” highlighting the director’s vibrant energy and creative spark. The Dangal actress emphasized that while there was work happening, it was the fun on set that truly stood out.
“You have to work with dada to know how mad and beautiful it is… Kaam toh kar rahe the, par usse zyaada masti!” she captioned her video.
Fun Moments with Aditya Roy Kapur and Ali Fazal
The video included candid clips of Fatima dancing and goofing around with co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Ali Fazal, showcasing the light-hearted atmosphere on set. In one playful moment, Fatima is seen teasing Aditya while he grins at the camera.
Star Cast and Theme of Metro…In Dino
The film explores modern-day relationships and emotions. Apart from Fatima, it stars:
- Aditya Roy Kapur
- Sara Ali Khan
- Ali Fazal
- Pankaj Tripathi
- Konkona Sen Sharma
- Anupam Kher
- Neena Gupta
In the story, Ali Fazal is paired opposite Fatima, adding more depth to the ensemble drama.
Ali Fazal on Working With Basu: “A Musical Dreamscape”
Earlier, Ali Fazal had also praised Anurag Basu, describing the filmmaking experience as stepping into “a musical dreamscape.” He called Basu’s style “unpredictable magic,” stating he was thrilled to be part of the project.
Fatima’s Recent Work on Netflix
Apart from Metro…In Dino, Fatima Sana Shaikh was recently seen in “Aap Jaisa Koi” alongside R. Madhavan. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film premiered on Netflix on July 11 and marked yet another romantic drama in her growing filmography.