Why Kajol calls Jaya Bachchan the ‘most no-nonsense’ woman

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kajol, known for her charm and humor, wished veteran actress Jaya Bachchan a happy birthday on Instagram, calling her the “most no-nonsense” woman she knows.

On Wednesday, Kajol posted a candid throwback picture from the 2024 Durga Puja celebrations, where both actresses were seen sharing a moment of connection. Alongside the picture, she wrote:

“Happy birthday to the most no-nonsense woman I know. Wish u a fantastic year ahead #jayabachchan.”

A Moment from Durga Puja 2024

The photo was taken during Saptami festivities at a Durga Puja pandal, where Kajol and Jaya Bachchan reunited and were seen exchanging hugs and warm greetings. Their camaraderie and mutual respect were evident as they posed together for the paparazzi.

A Bond Beyond the Screen

The two actresses previously shared screen space in Karan Johar’s iconic family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, where Jaya played the matriarch and Kajol starred as the lively Anjali. Their on-screen chemistry was widely appreciated, and their off-screen bond continues to stay strong.

Jaya Bachchan Turns 77

On April 9, Jaya Bachchan celebrated her 77th birthday. Her film career began at the age of 15 with Satyajit Ray’s Mahanagar. Though she started in Bengali cinema, her Bollywood breakthrough came with Guddi in 1971. She went on to play a variety of roles, known for portraying Indian women with depth and authenticity.

Upcoming Project: Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling

Even in her 70s, Jaya Bachchan remains active in cinema. She will next be seen in Vikas Bahl’s upcoming family entertainer titled Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film also stars Swanand Kirkire in a key role.

The project was announced in November last year, with Siddhant sharing photos from the set with Jaya and Wamiqa on Instagram, creating anticipation among fans.