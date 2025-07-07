Will Petrol Prices Rise? All Eyes on Trump’s Tariff Deadline

New Delhi: Despite growing pressure from global events and the looming US tariff deadline on July 9, fuel prices in India remained unchanged on Monday. Consumers in major metros continue to pay stable rates:

Delhi : Petrol ₹94.77/litre, Diesel ₹87.67/litre

: Petrol ₹94.77/litre, Diesel ₹87.67/litre Mumbai : Petrol ₹103.50/litre, Diesel ₹90.03/litre

: Petrol ₹103.50/litre, Diesel ₹90.03/litre Chennai : Petrol ₹100.80/litre, Diesel ₹92.39/litre

: Petrol ₹100.80/litre, Diesel ₹92.39/litre Kolkata: Petrol ₹105.41/litre, Diesel ₹92.02/litre

This marks consistent domestic prices since March 2024, following a ₹2 per litre price cut, and a steady trend since May 2022 due to central and state tax reductions.

How Fuel Prices Are Dictated: Daily Reviews & Global Variables

India follows a dynamic fuel pricing model, where oil marketing companies like Indian Oil Corp adjust prices daily at 6:00 a.m., based on:

International crude oil rates

Rupee–US dollar exchange rate

Global demand trends

Geo-political risks affecting trade flows

These indicators directly influence petrol and diesel prices across the country.

Oil Market Snapshot: Trump’s Tariff Deadline in Focus

Global crude prices remain choppy amid upcoming US tariff impositions on July 9. A recent trade deal announcement with Vietnam slowed the momentum, easing crude volatility.

Brent crude : $67.66/barrel (–0.94%)

: $67.66/barrel (–0.94%) WTI August futures: $65.85/barrel (–1.72%)

Despite a 12% drop in the last two weeks, the market is stabilizing as geopolitical tensions and trade policy risks influence pricing.

What Lies Ahead for Consumers?