Win at Edgbaston Makes It More Special: Shubman Gill on First Victory as Test Captain

India clinched a 336-run win against England in the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham — a venue where India had never won a Test match before. What made this win even more memorable was that it marked Shubman Gill‘s first victory as Test captain, helping India level the five-match series 1-1.

Gill’s Remarkable Form with the Bat

Gill has been in outstanding touch throughout the series. In just four innings, he has amassed 585 runs at a phenomenal average of 146.25, making him the leading run-scorer of the series. His scores of 269 and 161 at Edgbaston added up to 430 runs — the second-highest Test match aggregate in history, after Graham Gooch’s 456 in 1990.

A Captain’s Perspective: “Winning as a Team Means More”

Speaking on JioHotstar, Gill reflected on the emotional significance of the win:

“I’m very happy we won the match. No matter how many runs you score, if the team doesn’t win, it doesn’t feel like you’ve achieved anything. It’s my first win as a Test captain, and we’ve done it at a ground where India had never won before — that makes it even more special.”

He added that despite losing the first Test, the team remained composed and confident:

“After losing the first Test, we weren’t panicking. We knew if we posted 400–450 regularly, our bowlers would do the rest.”

Bowlers Shine Despite Bumrah’s Absence

India’s bowlers stepped up in a big way in Bumrah’s absence. Gill praised the pace attack for their determination and depth:

“When your fast bowlers take 16–17 wickets, it makes the job much easier for the captain. Bumrah didn’t play, but the bowlers showed India’s bench strength. They can take 20 wickets in any condition.”

Varun Aaron Applauds India’s Aggression

Former India pacer Varun Aaron lauded the team’s aggressive response and emphasized the psychological impact of the win:

“This is how you show an aggressive team like England that we can play their game and beat them at it. India proved that they can win even without Bumrah.”

Aaron also highlighted Gill’s personal milestones:

First player to score 200+ and 150+ in the same Test

India’s first-ever win at Edgbaston

India crossing 1,000+ runs in a Test match

Gill’s Captaincy: Calm, Composed, and Inspiring

Aaron further praised Gill’s captaincy style and maturity:

“He bats like a veteran of 100 Tests. There’s great maturity in both his batting and leadership. Test cricket tests your character — and Gill’s calm, composed personality with inner fire shines through.”

He noted how Gill’s faith in players like Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj helps build a secure team environment:

“A good captain values effort, not just performance. Gill’s support for Siraj and Krishna reflects that. Players give their best when they know their captain believes in them.”

What’s Next: Third Test at Lord’s

With the series now level, all eyes are on the third Test at Lord’s, starting July 10. Jasprit Bumrah is expected to return, further strengthening India’s bowling lineup.