Wing Commander Confirms: Indian Missiles Hit Deep into Pakistani Territory

New Delhi: In a decisive military response to Pakistan’s repeated provocations, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on Friday night, targeting at least eight Pakistani military installations with precision, causing substantial strategic damage. The retaliation came after Pakistani forces deliberately attacked Indian air bases the previous night.

Operation Sindoor: Key Targets and Damage Inflicted

Addressing the media, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh confirmed that Indian armed forces struck six major Pakistani military bases — Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian — using a combination of air-launched precision ammunition and fighter jets.

Additionally, a radar site in Pasrur and an aviation base in Sialkot were hit with exact targeting, ensuring minimum collateral damage.

“India responded with precision and restraint. We struck key command and control centers, radar installations, and arms depots inside Pakistan,” Wing Commander Vyomika Singh stated during the special press briefing.

Pakistan’s Escalation and India’s Strategic Response

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, along with Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, emphasized that Pakistan’s actions are consistent with its history of supporting terrorism and that the escalation appears intentional.

Wing Commander Singh also displayed time-stamped satellite images to counter Pakistan’s false claims regarding the Indian Air Force bases. She confirmed that Pakistan had attacked IAF stations in Udhampur, Pathankot, and Bathinda, but assured there was no significant damage on Indian soil.

Indian Forces on High Alert as Pakistan Moves Troops Forward

Officials confirmed reports of Pakistan mobilizing troops to forward positions, suggesting a potential escalation. However, Indian defense forces remain on high operational readiness.

“We are prepared. Every hostile action has been and will be met with effective countermeasures,” Wing Commander Singh affirmed.

The Bigger Picture: Stability and Vigilance

This development underscores India’s resolve to safeguard its territorial integrity while avoiding unnecessary civilian harm. Operation Sindoor is being seen as a calibrated and proportionate response, aimed at neutralizing future threats without plunging the region into full-scale war.