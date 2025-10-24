World Polio Day reminds of India’s remarkable journey in eliminating polio: JP Nadda

New Delhi: World Polio Day reminds of India’s remarkable journey in eliminating polio, with national efforts and strong public participation, said Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Friday.

World Polio Day is celebrated annually on October 24 to raise awareness about the highly infectious disease.

India has been officially declared polio-free, with the World Health Organization (WHO) certifying it on March 27, 2014.

The country achieved this status after having zero cases of wild poliovirus transmission for three consecutive years, with the last reported case being in January 2011.

“As we observe World Polio Day, it reminds us of India’s remarkable journey in eliminating polio, a milestone achieved through unwavering national efforts and strong public participation,” said Nadda, in a post on social media platform X.

The Health Minister lauded “healthcare workers” for their dedication in fighting against the disease that can invade the nervous system and cause total paralysis in a matter of hours.

Behind India’s successful elimination of polio is “dedicated healthcare workers, who reached every household with compassion and determination, ensuring no child was left behind in the fight against this preventable disease. Let us renew our commitment to safeguarding every child through timely vaccination and work together for a healthier, polio-free future,” Nadda said.

Polio or poliomyelitis mainly affects children under 5 years of age. One in 200 infections leads to irreversible paralysis. Among those paralysed, 5-10 per cent die when their breathing muscles become immobilised.

According to the data from the WHO, in 1988, more than 350 000 children were paralysed by polio every year. The number has dropped by more than 99 per cent due to vaccines. Just 36 cases of wild poliovirus have been reported so far this year.

“More than 20 million people are able to walk today who would otherwise have been paralysed. An estimated 1.5 million childhood deaths have been prevented through the systematic administration of vitamin A during polio immunisation activities,” the WHO said.

“This World Polio Day, Let’s create awareness to protect every child from polio and create a healthier future for all by embracing the theme: End Polio: Every Child, Every Vaccine, Everywhere,” added the Ayush ministry said on X.