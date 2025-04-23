Wow… Is Your Hair Falling Out More Than Usual? It Could Be a Sign of Damage in Your Body

The liver is one of the most important organs in the human body. It performs numerous vital functions such as detoxifying harmful substances, aiding digestion, storing energy, and regulating the immune system.

However, liver-related diseases have been on the rise in recent years, with fatty liver disease becoming a common issue. But can liver problems also affect hair health? Is there a connection between liver dysfunction and hair loss? Here’s what experts have to say.

Fatty Liver Disease on the Rise: An Overview

Dr. Subhash Giri, a medical professional at the RML Hospital in Delhi, explains that liver disease cases have been increasing rapidly in India over the past decade. Fatty liver disease has become quite common, with one in every three individuals suffering from it. Poor dietary habits and a sedentary lifestyle are primary contributors to this condition. While the liver is capable of repairing itself, excessive consumption of alcohol, junk food, high sugars, and red meat can cause significant damage.

How Liver Problems Affect Hair Growth

According to Dr. Subhash, there is a direct link between liver diseases and hair loss. When the body is deprived of proper nutrition due to liver dysfunction, it struggles to absorb and utilize essential nutrients like iron, biotin, and vitamins. These nutrients are vital for healthy hair growth, and their deficiency can lead to hair thinning and even hair loss. Moreover, liver damage can disrupt hormone balance in the body, which is another factor that can contribute to hair loss.

Liver damage can make it difficult for the body to absorb vital nutrients like iron and vitamin D, both of which are crucial for healthy hair growth. Additionally, the inflammation caused by liver issues can further exacerbate hair loss problems. Hormonal imbalances, another consequence of liver damage, can also directly affect hair health, leading to excessive shedding or thinning of hair.

Maintaining a Healthy Liver: Tips for Preventing Hair Loss

To ensure your liver remains healthy and to prevent hair loss, it’s essential to follow some lifestyle changes and dietary practices. Dr. Subhash suggests: