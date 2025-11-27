WPL 2026 Mega Auction Highlights, 67 Players Sold, Massive Bidding Wars, and Stunning RTM Plays

Hyderabad: The WPL Mega Auction 2026 delivered high drama, record bids and intense battles as India’s World Cup-winning allrounder Deepti Sharma emerged as the highest paid player of the day.

UP Warriorz used the Right to Match (RTM) card to bring her back for ₹3.2 crore, after Delhi Capitals opened the bidding at her base price. This makes her the joint second-most expensive signing in WPL history.

Following Deepti, the next big buy was Amelia Kerr, who was secured by Mumbai Indians for a massive ₹3 crore, taking up more than half of the franchise’s purse.

Star pacer Shikha Pandey also earned big, joining UP Warriorz for ₹2.4 crore after a long bidding war with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Top Million-Plus Buys of WPL Mega Auction 2026

Several top players crossed the ₹1 crore mark:

Sophie Devine – ₹2 crore (Gujarat Giants)

– ₹2 crore (Gujarat Giants) Meg Lanning – ₹1.9 crore (UP Warriorz)

– ₹1.9 crore (UP Warriorz) Phoebe Litchfield – ₹1.2 crore (UP Warriorz)

– ₹1.2 crore (UP Warriorz) Asha Sobhana – ₹1.1 crore (UP Warriorz)

– ₹1.1 crore (UP Warriorz) Laura Wolvaardt – ₹1.1 crore (Delhi Capitals)

– ₹1.1 crore (Delhi Capitals) Sree Charani – ₹1.3 crore (Delhi Capitals)

– ₹1.3 crore (Delhi Capitals) Chinelle Henry – ₹1.3 crore (Delhi Capitals)

– ₹1.3 crore (Delhi Capitals) Georgia Wareham – ₹1 crore (Gujarat Giants)

67 Players Sold for ₹40.8 Crore; Big Names Go Unsold

The mega auction saw:

67 total players sold

23 overseas signings

₹40.8 crore spent overall

Surprisingly, some major names found no bidders, including:

Alyssa Healy

Heather Knight

Amy Jones

Alana King

Heather Graham

Uma Chetry

Marufa Akhter

UP Warriorz Deliver the Strongest Auction Performance

UP Warriorz entered with the largest purse and four RTMs, and they controlled the auction from start to finish.

Major UP Warriorz Moves

Brought back Deepti Sharma (₹3.2 crore)

Retained Sophie Ecclestone (₹85 lakh, RTM)

Outbid DC for Meg Lanning (₹1.9 crore)

Added Phoebe Litchfield (₹1.2 crore)

Secured Asha Sobhana (₹1.1 crore)

Retained Kiran Navgire (₹60 lakh) and Kranti Goud (₹50 lakh) via RTM

and via RTM Added Chloe Tryon (₹30 lakh) and Tara Norris (₹10 lakh)

UPW built one of the strongest squads with 18 players, including six overseas talents.

Mumbai Indians Go Big on Amelia Kerr

Mumbai Indians shocked the room by spending ₹3 crore on Amelia Kerr, the second-highest price of the day.

Despite the low remaining purse, MI managed to:

Bring back Shabnim Ismail (₹60 lakh)

Add multiple value picks including Nicola Carey and Sajeevan Sajana

Delhi Capitals Start Strong, Miss Big RTM Battles

Delhi Capitals began aggressively with the signing of Laura Wolvaardt (₹1.1 crore).

They fought hard for:

Meg Lanning

Deepti Sharma

Sophie Ecclestone

…but UP Warriorz outplayed them each time using RTMs.

Still, DC recovered with strong additions:

Sree Charani (₹1.3 crore)

Chinelle Henry (₹1.3 crore)

Sneh Rana (₹50 lakh)

Lizelle Lee (₹30 lakh)

Gujarat Giants Win Sophie Devine Battle

Gujarat Giants held their ground during a long three-way contest with RCB and DC to sign:

Sophie Devine (₹2 crore)

They also strengthened their squad with:

Renuka Singh (₹60 lakh)

Georgia Wareham (₹1 crore)

Titas Sadhu (₹30 lakh)

RTM retainers: Bharti Fulmali (₹70 lakh) and Kashvee Gautam (₹65 lakh)

GG also built a full squad of 18 players.

RCB Miss Out on Shikha, Strengthen Bowling Attack

Royal Challengers Bengaluru pushed Shikha Pandey’s bid up to ₹2.2 crore, but ultimately lost out.

Their top buys included:

Lauren Bell (₹90 lakh)

Pooja Vastrakar (₹85 lakh)

Grace Harris (₹75 lakh)

Nadine de Klerk and Radha Yadav (₹65 lakh each)

RCB completed their squad with 16 players.

Final Squads: UPW and GG Build Deepest Teams

UP Warriorz – 18 players (6 overseas)

– 18 players (6 overseas) Gujarat Giants – 18 players (6 overseas)

– 18 players (6 overseas) MI, RCB, DC – 16 players each

Almost all teams exhausted their budgets, with only ₹15 lakh remaining for UPW and GG.

The WPL Mega Auction 2026 proved to be one of the most competitive and high-value auctions yet, headlined by Deepti Sharma’s record ₹3.2 crore return to UP Warriorz.

From strategic RTMs to fierce bidding wars, franchises reshaped their squads with precision — setting the stage for a thrilling WPL season ahead.

Stay tuned to Munsif News 24×7 for full WPL analysis, team previews, and match updates.