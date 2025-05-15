WTC 2025: ICC Announces Record Prize Money for World Test Championship Final

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially announced the prize distribution for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023–25 cycle, with a record-breaking USD 3.6 million prize for the champions. The WTC final, scheduled to take place next month at Lord’s, will see Australia face South Africa in a historic clash.

Prize Pool Increased Significantly for 2023–25 Cycle

The total prize money for this edition of the WTC stands at USD 5.76 million, more than double that of the previous two editions.

Winners : USD 3.6 million (~INR 30.79 crore)

: USD (~INR 30.79 crore) Runners-up : USD 2.16 million (~INR 18.47 crore)

: USD (~INR 18.47 crore) India, who finished third, will receive approximately INR 12.32 crore.

This is a significant jump from the previous editions, where winners were awarded USD 1.6 million and runners-up USD 800,000.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah: “A Celebration of Test Cricket”

Commenting on the announcement, ICC Chairman Jay Shah stated:

“We have witnessed a very competitive and exciting third cycle of the ICC World Test Championship. The finalists were decided only in the final stages of the competition, showcasing some of the best talent in international cricket.”

He added that fans can expect a top-tier contest between two elite sides and extended his best wishes to both teams.

South Africa’s Road to the Final

South Africa topped the WTC standings thanks to key series victories:

Wins over Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh , and Sri Lanka

, and A drawn series against India

This will be South Africa’s first WTC final, and they are eyeing their first ICC title in this format.

South Africa Captain Temba Bavuma Speaks

“It’s a great opportunity to win an ICC title. Lord’s is a fitting venue, and we’re all excited. The countdown has begun, and fans around the world will be following both teams closely on June 11,” said Bavuma.

Australia Eyes Second Consecutive WTC Title

Australia reached the final after a dominant WTC cycle:

3–1 win over India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

in the A clean sweep (3–0) of Pakistan at home

at home Away wins against New Zealand and Sri Lanka

Australia are aiming to become the first team to win back-to-back WTC titles.

Australia Captain Pat Cummins on Defending the Title