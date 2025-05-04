Yamaha NMax 155 Scooter Launch Date Confirmed – Check Price and Powerful Features

India’s scooter segment is witnessing rapid growth, and Yamaha Motors is gearing up to bring its popular Yamaha Nmax 155 to the Indian market. Already a hit in Southeast Asia, this powerful and feature-packed scooter is expected to make waves among Indian buyers looking for style, performance, and technology in one package.

The Yamaha Nmax 155 is anticipated to launch in December 2025, with a starting price of around ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). This puts it in the premium scooter segment, offering strong competition to models like the TVS NTorq 125, Suzuki Burgman Street, and Honda Activa 125.

Engine and Performance of Yamaha Nmax 155

Under the hood, the Nmax 155 is powered by a 155cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 15 bhp and 14.4 Nm of torque. It features Yamaha’s VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) technology, ensuring better power delivery and fuel efficiency.

Estimated Mileage : 45-50 km/l

: 45-50 km/l Fuel Tank Capacity : 7.1 liters

: 7.1 liters Claimed Range: Up to 300 km on a full tank

The VVA system optimizes valve timing based on engine RPMs—boosting fuel economy at low speeds and power at high speeds.

Top Features of Yamaha Nmax 155

Yamaha has packed the Nmax 155 with features aimed at both performance and comfort:

LED headlamp and taillight for improved visibility and premium looks

for improved visibility and premium looks Fully digital instrument cluster with speedometer, fuel gauge, trip meter, and more

with speedometer, fuel gauge, trip meter, and more Smartphone connectivity : Get navigation, call alerts, and message notifications directly on the dashboard

: Get navigation, call alerts, and message notifications directly on the dashboard Keyless ignition and 12V USB charging port

and Spacious 23-litre under-seat storage ideal for helmets and daily essentials

Advanced Safety Features

Yamaha prioritizes safety with:

Dual-channel ABS (Front & Rear Disc Brakes) to prevent wheel lock during sudden braking

to prevent wheel lock during sudden braking Traction Control System (TCS) for enhanced grip, especially on slippery roads

for enhanced grip, especially on slippery roads Telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers for a smooth ride over rough surfaces

Design, Comfort & Ride Quality

Designed for urban and long-distance riding, the Yamaha Nmax 155 combines sporty aesthetics with rider comfort:

Seat height : 765 mm—comfortable for most riders

: 765 mm—comfortable for most riders 13-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres for better stability and puncture safety

with tubeless tyres for better stability and puncture safety Ergonomic seat padding reduces fatigue during long rides

Yamaha Nmax 155 vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Model Estimated Price Engine Yamaha Nmax 155 ₹1.30 lakh (estimated) 155cc TVS NTorq 125 ₹85,000 – ₹95,000 125cc Suzuki Burgman Street ₹85,000 – ₹1.10 lakh 125cc Honda Activa 125 ₹80,000 – ₹90,000 125cc

Pros and Cons of Yamaha Nmax 155

Pros:

Powerful engine with smooth VVA technology

Dual-channel ABS and traction control

Premium looks with LED lights and digital console

Smartphone connectivity and USB charging

Comfortable seating and large storage space

Cons:

Higher price point compared to 125cc rivals

Heavier at 127 kg curb weight

Service and spare parts availability may be limited initially

Expected Launch Timeline and Availability

While Yamaha hasn’t made an official announcement, sources suggest the scooter could launch in late 2025, with availability in major metro cities first. Test units have already been spotted in India, indicating that the company is finalizing the launch preparations.