Secure Monthly Returns: Post Office Launches Scheme for Married Investors

In today’s uncertain financial climate, many people seek safe and secure investment options to protect their future. One such government-backed solution is the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS), which offers guaranteed monthly returns and is particularly beneficial for married couples looking to grow their savings without risk.

Earn ₹9,250 Monthly with Joint Investment of ₹15 Lakh

Under the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme, both single and joint accounts are allowed. For a joint account, such as one held by a husband and wife, the maximum investment limit is ₹15 lakh. This can generate monthly interest income of ₹9,250, totaling ₹1,11,000 annually — all while keeping the capital completely secure.

Minimum Investment Starts at Just ₹1,000

To begin investing in POMIS, a minimum deposit of ₹1,000 is required. After that, additional investments must be in multiples of ₹1,000. The maximum deposit for a single account is ₹9 lakh, while joint accounts can hold up to ₹15 lakh. In joint accounts, each holder has an equal share of the investment and earnings.

Attractive 7.4% Annual Interest Rate with Monthly Payouts

Currently, the scheme offers an annual interest rate of 7.4%, which is disbursed monthly. Investors can choose to withdraw the interest every month or let it accumulate in their Post Office savings account, where it continues to earn interest — ensuring continuous income flow.

Interest Returns Breakdown

Joint Account (₹15 lakh) : ₹1,11,000 annually / ₹9,250 per month

: ₹1,11,000 annually / ₹9,250 per month Single Account (₹9 lakh): ₹66,600 annually / ₹5,550 per month

Five-Year Lock-in Period with Option to Renew

The investment tenure for the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme is five years. Once the term ends, investors have the option to renew the scheme as per the prevailing interest rates. This makes it an ideal long-term investment for those planning for retirement or steady monthly income.

Who Is Eligible to Invest?

Only adult Indian citizens are eligible to open an account in this scheme. Parents or legal guardians can also open an account in the name of a minor aged 10 years or older. Up to three individuals can jointly hold an account, making it flexible for family-based financial planning.